Dairy Farmers In Nashik Suffer Losses After Fall In Demand Due To Nationwide Lockdown

The dairy farmers in Maharashtra's Nashik are facing severe hardship due to the nation-wide lockdown imposed to break the chain of Coronavirus outbreak in the country. Milk supply to individuals' households and purchases has witnessed a sharp decline and the farmers are being forced to sell the produce around 40 per cent less than the selling price.

READ: Essential Items: Centre Asks States To Ensure Truck Drivers, Labourers Go For Work

Trouble for farmers

Speaking to ANI, a dairy farmer said that milk sale has gone down as hotels and bakeries are closed and a section of retail buyers have gone back to their hometowns. He further added, "We used to sell milk at Rs 50-55 per litre, now we've to sell it at Rs 30-35 per litre. It's becoming difficult to manage expenses."

"People are not coming to buy milk and at times, we are feeding it to the poor. We are facing a huge loss. We are unable to figure out how would we pay to our labourers and arrange fodder for cattle. Also, transportation has become costly. It has become very difficult for us to survive. The government should extend help to us. No doctors are available to look after cattle. We are following lockdown restrictions and taking all precautionary measures but we need permission to have access to market to sell milk," he said.

READ: Madhya Pradesh Farmers Fear Losses Due To Shortage Of Labour Amid Lockdown

The farmers have appealed the State and the Central government to help them in this crisis and provide them with means to sell out milk in order to run their dairy farms amid the lockdown.

READ: NHAI Extends Helping Hand To Truck Drivers As Eateries On Highways Closed Amid Lockdown

Another dairy farmer said, "We are not getting appropriate prices for the milk. The government is providing us fodder for cattle. But we are facing problem in feeding them. The state and Central governments must pay heed to our problems. As many as 30 people are hired here and we have to give them their salaries."

Relief measures

The government has taken various steps to ensure that farmers across the country receive adequate funds. In March, the Union government had said that in the first week of April, the first installment of Rs 2,000 to each of 8.69 crore beneficiaries under the PM-KISAN scheme will be transferred.

Announcing the relief measures within 36 hours of nationwide lockdown, Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman said, "Farmers receive Rs 6,000 annual from PM-KISAN. We will now be giving the first installment of that as a front-loaded matter so that at the beginning of the year they will get Rs 2,000". This will benefit immediately 8.69 crore farmers who feed 1.3 billion population, she added.

READ: Govt To Transfer Rs 2,000 Under PM-KISAN Scheme To 8.69 Cr Farmers In April 1st Week

With ANI inputs