Last Updated:

Republic Economic Summit: Darwin Platform Chairman Says PM Modi, CM Yogi's Visions Transformed Entrepreneurs' Limits

Speaking at Republic Economic Summit 2021, Darwin Platform Chairman Ajay Harinath Singh talked about India's defence system and entrepreneurship in India.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana

Image: Republicworld.com


Affirming that the basic structure of the platform is to 'pump money into the system, not keep it with them,' Ajay Harinath Singh, Chairman & MD of the Darwin Platform Group of companies, told Republic's Bhaskar Das that the company makes demand and supply equal. The chairman was speaking at the republic Economic Summit in a one-on-one chat on the topic of 'Collaborating Towards A $5 Trillion Economy'. 

'Hydrogen is the next game,' said Ajay Harinath Singh at Republic Economic Summit:

"Hydrogen is the next game. Smart cities need to tackle climate change," says Ajay Harinath Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, Darwin Platform Group of Companies. 

'PM Modi, CM Yogi most powerful entrepreneurs'

The Darwin Platform head further added that PM Modi and CM Yogi's vision has made entrepreneurs go the next level. 

"PM Modi and CM Yogi are the most powerful entrepreneurs of the global people in the economical and political world. Their vision has made entrepreneurs go next level," added Ajay Harinath Singh.

The entrepreneur also talked about how the company is developing laser technology where the security officials will not have to go on the field to fight and how the Indian land will be protected. 'My CEO says I want to make India's defence system the strongest,' he added.

READ | Republic Summit: Nitin Gadkari pins hope on green fuel, imports reduction & dream projects

'Jackets where we can monitor diabetes, heart ailments'

"We have come out with jackets where we can monitor diabetes, heart ailments. If a person gets trapped in an avalanche, till 72 hours they can survive, it'll be bulletproof, and we'll give it to govt: mentioned CMD, Darwin Platform Group of Companies.

Watch India Economic Summit live here:

Republic Economic Summit:

​The ‘India Economic Summit 2021’ will provide answers to pressing questions in the post-COVID world by delving into the dynamics of the Indian economy and engaging in gainful dialogue on the macro and microeconomic picture with some of India's brightest minds. At a time when a new world order has been set in motion and new economic and global partnerships are being formed, the much-awaited Summit will be a breakthrough platform to ideate on the state of the Indian Economy. Some of the themes of the event include 'The Future is Digital', 'Unicorn Race' and 'The Green Mobility Shift'.

READ | Republic Economic Summit: Investors discuss pitfalls of start-ups; set 90 mn jobs target

 

READ | Republic Top 10 Headlines: 26/11 Mumbai terror attack; New COVID-19 strain in SA & more
READ | Republic Summit: Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal projects double-digit growth for India
READ | Top 10 headlines: Param Bir’s statement after surrender, Republic Economic Summit on 26th
Tags: Republic Economic Summit, India Economic Summit, Economic Summit
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND