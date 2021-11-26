Affirming that the basic structure of the platform is to 'pump money into the system, not keep it with them,' Ajay Harinath Singh, Chairman & MD of the Darwin Platform Group of companies, told Republic's Bhaskar Das that the company makes demand and supply equal. The chairman was speaking at the republic Economic Summit in a one-on-one chat on the topic of 'Collaborating Towards A $5 Trillion Economy'.

"Hydrogen is the next game. Smart cities need to tackle climate change," says Ajay Harinath Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, Darwin Platform Group of Companies.

'PM Modi, CM Yogi most powerful entrepreneurs'

The Darwin Platform head further added that PM Modi and CM Yogi's vision has made entrepreneurs go the next level.

"PM Modi and CM Yogi are the most powerful entrepreneurs of the global people in the economical and political world. Their vision has made entrepreneurs go next level," added Ajay Harinath Singh.

The entrepreneur also talked about how the company is developing laser technology where the security officials will not have to go on the field to fight and how the Indian land will be protected. 'My CEO says I want to make India's defence system the strongest,' he added.

'Jackets where we can monitor diabetes, heart ailments'

"We have come out with jackets where we can monitor diabetes, heart ailments. If a person gets trapped in an avalanche, till 72 hours they can survive, it'll be bulletproof, and we'll give it to govt: mentioned CMD, Darwin Platform Group of Companies.

