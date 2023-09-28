DCM Shriram Bags Rs 200 Crore Sustainability Linked Loan From HSBC India

Chemical industry company DCM Shriram Ltd on Thursday announced that it has raised a Sustainability Linked Loan (SLL) of Rs 200 crore from HSBC India. This strategic financial move is aimed at supporting the company's ongoing capital expenditure programme in Bharuch, Gujarat, the company said in a statement.

Amit Agarwal, Executive Director & Group CFO of DCM Shriram Ltd said this is the company’s first Sustainability Linked Loan obtained from HSBC India, marking the firm’s unwavering dedication to our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) objectives. “We have embarked on projects worth approximately Rs 3,500 crore, predominantly within our Sugar & Chemical divisions. Notably, projects in our Sugar business have already been commissioned, while those in the Chemicals business are nearing completion. Sustainability remains at the core of our operations, encompassing vital aspects such as water conservation, energy efficiency, renewable energy, and promoting a circular economy. Please refer to our sustainability report available on our website for detailed insights into our sustainability efforts," Agarwal added.

The shares of the company rose marginally after the announcement. As of 10:30 am, the stocks of the company were trading 0.90 per cent higher at Rs 1066.90 per share.

Ajay Sharma, Head-Commercial Banking, HSBC India said, ‘We are committed to providing financing that supports and incentivises the transition to a more sustainable economy. We are delighted to assist DCM Shriram Ltd in aligning their financing with their sustainability strategy and eagerly anticipate collaborating with clients across various sectors to further integrate ESG considerations into the financing ecosystem.”

Set up in 1889, DCM Shriram Ltd is involved in several key sectors, including Agri-Rural, Chlor-Vinyl, Value-added Business, and Sustainability Commitment among others.