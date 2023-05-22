Further Decision On Rs 2,000 Notes After September 30: RBI Assures 'no Need To Panic'

The facility to exchange the Rs 2000 banknotes is set to commence tomorrow, May 23, across all the registered bank counters till September 30. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday affirmed that people should not rush to the banks to avail currency exchange facility as it's open for four months from now. He also stated that further decisions on the withdrawal of the Rs 2000 currency note will be taken post-September 30.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the withdrawal of the Rs 2,000 denomination from circulation on May 19 as part of its currency management operations. The Rs 2,000 denomination note was brought into circulation in November 2016 under Section 24(1) of the RBI Act, 1934, in order to meet the currency requirement of the economy in an expeditious manner after the withdrawal of the legal tender status of all Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 banknotes at the time.

Rs 2000 banknotes to remain as legal tender?

The Rs 2,000 notes are expected to stay legal tender even after September 30, which is the last date for the exchange of the Rs 2000 banknotes into banknotes of other denominations. While commenting on the legal tender status of the Rs 2000 banknotes, Shaktikanta Das said, "From time to time, RBI withdraws notes of a particular series and issues fresh notes...We are withdrawing the Rs 2000 notes from circulation but they continue as legal tender."

#WATCH | #Rs2000CurrencyNote | RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says, "Let me clarify and re-emphasise that it is a part of the currency management operations of the Reserve Bank...For a long time, the Reserve Bank has been following a clean note policy. From time to time, RBI… pic.twitter.com/Rkae1jG0rU — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023

Why Rs 2000 banknotes are getting withdrawn?

According to the RBI Governor, the Rs 2000 banknote has fulfilled its purpose and completed its life cycle. "That purpose has been fulfilled, today there are enough notes in circulation, of other denominations. Even the circulation of Rs 2000 notes as we have explained has come down from its peak of 6 lakh 73,000 crores to about 3 lakh 62,000 crores. The printing also has been stopped. The notes have completed their life cycle," said the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.