Defence Acquisition Council Approves Rs 45,000-crore Procurements For Self Reliance

Defence manufacturing: In a move to bolster India's self-reliance in defence manufacturing, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has given the green light to nine capital acquisition proposals worth approximately Rs 45,000 crore. These projects, aimed at enhancing protection, mobility, attack capability, and overall survivability of the Armed Forces, will be procured exclusively from Indian vendors under the 'Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured (IDDM))/Buy (Indian)' category, aligning with the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India).

The DAC meeting held on September 15, 2023, marked a milestone in the country's defence modernisation drive. The approved projects encompass a diverse range of defence equipment and systems, underscoring the government's plan to strengthen defence capabilities.

Boosting mechanised forces

To fortify the Mechanised Forces, the DAC granted the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the procurement of Light Armoured Multipurpose Vehicles (LAMV) and the Integrated Surveillance and Targeting System (ISAT-S). These acquisitions will improve protection, mobility, and attack capabilities, enhancing the operational readiness of our forces.

Additionally, the DAC also cleared the AoN for the procurement of High Mobility Vehicle (HMV) Gun Towing Vehicles, enabling swift mobilisation and deployment of Artillery Guns and Radars.

Enhancing Naval Capabilities

The DAC's approval extended to the Indian Navy as well, with the procurement of Next Generation Survey Vessels. These vessels are set to augment the Navy's hydrographic capabilities, reinforcing its ability to conduct precision Hydrographic Operations.

Strengthening the Indian Air Force

For the Indian Air Force, the DAC greenlit a series of vital projects. This includes the avionic upgrade of Dornier Aircraft, which will enhance accuracy and reliability during operations. The procurement of the Dhruvastra Short Range Air-to-Surface Missile, a potent Indigenous Precision Guided Weapon for the indigenously built ALH Mk-IV Helicopters, has also been given the nod. The DAC approved the procurement of 12 Su-30 MKI Aircraft, along with associated equipment, from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

A call for greater indigenisation

During the meeting, Singh emphasised the need to elevate ambitions concerning indigenisation. He stated, "Rather than a threshold of 50 per cent indigenous content for IDDM projects, we should aim for a minimum 60-65 per cent indigenous content," he said. This directive reflects the government's commitment to promoting self-reliance and collaboration between the defence sector and Indian industries.

Furthermore, directed the Chief of Defence Staff, Service Chiefs, Defence Secretary, and DG (Acquisition) to work closely with the Indian industry to increase the minimum indigenous content threshold in consultation with stakeholders.

The approval of these capital acquisition proposals marks a pivotal step towards fortifying India's defence capabilities while simultaneously boosting its domestic defence industry, aligning perfectly with the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision. These projects are expected to have a far-reaching impact on India's strategic preparedness and self-reliance in defence production.