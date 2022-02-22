Defence MOS Ajay Bhatt, Guj CM review DefExpo-2022 preparations in Gandhinagar

Ahmedabad, Feb 22 (PIT) Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday reviewed the preparations for the 12th edition of the DefExpo 2022 which will be held in Gandhinagar from March 10 to 14.

As many as 973 exhibitors, including 121 foreign exhibitors from 63 countries, have already registered for Asia's largest exhibition on land, naval and homeland security systems, and their number is likely to increase in the coming days with relaxations in COVID restrictions, a defence release stated.

DefExpo 2022 -- a premier defence exhibition to be conducted under the aegis of the Ministry of Defence -- will be the biggest to be held so far, showcasing India's defence manufacturing capabilities along with participation from the world's top defence manufacturing companies, it said.

"Reviewing the planning and arrangements for the event (at the apex committee meeting), Raksha Rajya Mantri expressed that DefExpo would give a great opportunity to investments being sought for defence based industries, especially in Gujarat," an official release said.

The Union minister expressed the government's keenness to "Indigenise" the defence manufacturing sector and take India towards becoming self-reliant in terms of defence production, with the country on the path to being recognised as a net defence exporter.

This mega event will provide an opportunity for major foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to collaborate with the Indian Defence industry and help promote the 'Make in India' initiative envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the release quoted the Union minister as saying.

During the review meeting, CM Patel thanked PM Modi for allowing Gujarat to host the DefExpo. He assured full support from the Gujarat government to the Ministry of Defence for the successful conduct of the event.

The DefExpo-2022 will be held in a hybrid format, with stalls in both physical and virtual realms to ensure greater engagement as the exhibitors will be able to cater to both physical and virtual attendees.

"Exhibition is being planned in a three-venue format - exhibition at the Helipad Exhibition Center (HEC); Events and Seminars at the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Center (MMCEC) and live demonstration for the public at Sabarmati Riverfront. Safety protocols as instituted by the Health Ministry will be ensured and followed," it said. PTI KA NSK NSK

