Delhi Budget 2023: From Education & Health To Environment, Here Are Key Highlights

Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot, on Wednesday, presented the Delhi budget for the year 2023-2024 worth Rs 78,800 crore in the Delhi Legislative Assembly and made major announcements in various sectors. During his 2 hours and 35 minutes speech, Gahlot made key announcements in the environment, automobile, healthcare, transport and social welfare departments. Here are some of the highlights from the Delhi budget for 2023-2024.

Highlights of Delhi Budget 2023

1. The finance minister allocated Rs 9,742 crore to the health sector with new announcements regarding the setting up of Mohalla clinics. The allocation, however, saw a decline as the health ministry received Rs 9,769 crore last year. The budget also proposes a plan to open 100 Mahila Mohalla Clinics. Moreover, nine new hospitals are being constructed in the city and four of them will get operational this year. Besides,15 hospitals are being remodeled, which will increase the bed count from 14,000 to 30,000.

2. The government has allocated Rs 16,575 crore to the education sector. This is a slight increase from the budget allocated in the previous fiscal as the sector received Rs 16,278 crore, the highest until now. All teachers, principals, vice principals and DDE will receive tablets and 350 schools will receive 20 computers each to integrate technology with education.

"For the very first time in the country, Schools & Industry will collaborate to develop professional skills for children in the schools itself, through ‘Schools of Applied Learning," the office of Kailash Gahlot tweeted.

3. The Delhi government has also proposed Rs 2,962 crores to provide social and economic welfare pensions to senior citizens, women, disabled and disadvantaged sections. 8.82 lakh citizens will benefit from this, claims the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led administration. Overall, a budget of Rs 4,744 crore has been proposed for the departments of social welfare, women and child development and SC/ST/OBC.

4. Rs 6,342 crore has been allocated to the water supply and sanitation department. This also includes the cleaning of the Yamuna river. The AAP government is aiming for a 25% increase in water availability by 2025 and has set the goal for revival of 20 big lakes across the Union Territory. Besides, 1,000 RO plants will be set up in JJ clusters and water deficit areas, the finance minister said.

5. The government has also introduced four new schemes-- (i) Skill development (ii) Tool Kit Distribution Scheme (iii) Doctor on wheels and (iv) Crèche at the construction site - for construction workers. Besides, 17 schemes have been introduced for their welfare, some of which are regarding maternity, education, health, accident, death and pension benefits.

6. To boost transport infrastructure, Rs 9,337 crores have been allocated. Gahlot said that the goal is to uplift the lives of two crore Delhiites and boost the economy through swift, sustainable and technologically advanced public transport. For the year 2023-24, Gahlot proposed an allocation of Rs 3,500 crores for Government bus services.

7. The AAP government has also initiated 13 Automated Driving Test Tracks in Delhi as part of technological advancement initiatives in transport services. Gahlot also said that the year 2023 will see the commencement of the pilot project 'Electric Scooter Public Mobility Service', announced by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

8. Delhi will also see the development of an advanced multipurpose sports complex at Samaspur Khalsa in Najafgarh for which 35 acres of land have already been allocated. "These sports facilities are sure to help India's budding Olympians to practice & hone their skills," the office of Kailash Gahlot tweeted.

9. Rs 850 crore has been proposed for the MCD to clean and beautify Delhi. According to Gahlot, the Delhi government has set a target to clear all garbage mountains within two years.

10. For environment conservation, the government will spend Rs 1,500 crore to electrify 57 bus depots and 17 depots will be electrified by June 2023. The remaining will be electrified by December 2023. Overall, the spending for the induction plan of electric buses has been estimated at Rs 28,556 crore for the next 12 years.

Gahlot said that there will be 1,900 e-buses by end of 2023, that would help curb 1.07 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide emission annually. By 2025, 10,480 buses will ply Delhi and 80% of them will be electric ones, said the minister. Moreover, the plantation of 52 lakh trees to curb pollution is also in line.