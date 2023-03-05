Delhi Budget Session To Start From March 17; Kailash Gahlot To Take Sisodia's Place

The Delhi Assembly's Budget Session is scheduled to begin on March 17, during which the state government will likely table the Outcome Budget (a document that analyses the government's performance across all sectors over the course of a year) and present the Economic Survey and the Annual Budget.

The sources, who requested anonymity, stated that a proposal for calling the session has been prepared and could be brought to the cabinet next week.

Notably, the last budget (2022-23) was delivered in the Delhi assembly on March 26, 2022.

Sisodia not to present the budget this year

It is pertinent to note that former Deputy Chief Minister of the national capital Manish Sisodia won't be delivering the AAP government's budget for the first time since the party swept to power in 2015.

After being detained last Sunday in connection with a CBI investigation into alleged anomalies in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021–2022, Sisodia announced his resignation.

Kailash Gahlot takes Sisodia’s place

The extra responsibility of the finance department has been granted to minister Kailash Gahlot, who previously oversaw the revenue, transportation, and other departments. Since taking office on March 2, Gahlot has met with the relevant officials on a number of occasions to discuss the budget preparation process and has given them guidance on how to complete outstanding tasks on the given schedule.

The Finance, Planning, Public Works (PWD), Power, Housing, Urban Development, Irrigation and Flood Control, and Water departments have lately been assigned to Gahlot.