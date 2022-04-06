Delhi: CNG Price Increases By ₹2.5 Per Kg Again, One Kilo To Now Cost ₹66.61

With a fresh hike of ₹2.5 per kg, the CNG price in Delhi has now reached ₹66.61 per kg, as per Indraprastha Gas Limited. The hiked price on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, has taken the total increase since April 1 to about ₹6.6 per kilogram. The last increase, which too was ₹2.5 per kg, was effected on April 4.

The CNG prices in Delhi have been increased after petrol and diesel. For the neighbouring Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida, CNG is being sold at ₹69.18 per kg, while in Gurugram, the price went up to ₹74.94 per kg. The hike in price has resulted from the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. The rise in CNG prices is likely to impact the operations of companies like Uber and Ola.

CNG price hiked by 80 paise, total hike in one month stands at ₹4

CNG price in the national capital on Friday, April 1, was hiked by 80 paise per kg on the back of the government raising input natural gas prices to record levels. CNG price in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi has been increased to ₹60.81 per kg from ₹60.01, according to the information posted on the website of Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) - the firm which retails CNG and piped cooking gas in the national capital.

This is the sixth increase in CNG prices in the last month. In all, rates have gone up by about ₹4 per kg. The increase comes on the back of a surge in gas prices globally. IGL sources natural gas from domestic fields and also buys imported LNG.

LNG in the current market touched record highs in recent months and on Thursday, the government raised the price of gas produced from local fields to a record $6.10 per million British thermal units. The previous price was $2.9.

This has pushed up the costs for IGL, necessitating the price hikes, industry sources said. Prices have gone up by about ₹8.50 per kg this year alone. The company has, however, not changed the price of natural gas piped to household kitchens for cooking.