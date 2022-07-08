Delhi HC Directs ED To Decide On Vivo's Request To Operate Frozen Bank Accounts

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to decide on Chinese smartphone maker Vivo's representation seeking permission to operate its frozen bank accounts for making payments towards certain liabilities.

The Bench of Justice Yashwant Verma also sought the Enforcement Directorate's stand on Vivo India's petition against freezing its bank accounts in connection with a money laundering case. The matter has been listed for further hearing on July 13, 2022.

Senior advocates Sidharth Luthra and Siddharth Agarwal, appearing for Vivo, submitted, "We have 9,000 employees. There is a liability, freezing its accounts would lead to the company's 'civil death'"

"Grave injustice will be caused to the company and will negatively impact on the reputation and business operations of the company," the counsel submitted.

Vivo India's counsel said that if the bank accounts remain frozen, it would not be able to pay crores of rupees that have to be paid as statutory dues under various enactments apart from the payment of salaries to its employees.

At Rs 62,476 cr, Vivo India remits nearly 50% of turnover out of India

The Enforcement Directorate, during its probe, found that nearly 23 associated firms of Vivo India transferred huge funds to the company and out of the total sale proceeds of Rs 1.25 lakh crore, it remitted Rs 62,476 core out of India. Most of the money was sent to China, as per the ED.

"These remittances were made in order to disclose huge losses in Indian incorporated companies to avoid payment of taxes in India," Enforcement Directorate said.

The revelation comes after the Enforcement Directorate carried out searches at 48 locations belonging to Vivo India and its 23 associated firms. So far, 119 bank accounts with a gross balance of Rs 465 crore including fixed deposits to the tune of Rs 66 crore, Rs 73 lakh cash and 2 kg gold bars have been seized under the provisions of PMLA, 2002.

Vivo Mobiles India Private Limited was incorporated on August 1, 2014, as a subsidiary of a Hong Kong-based firm Multi Accord Ltd and was registered at the Registrar of Companies in New Delhi.