Delhi High Court Allows Go First Lessors To Access Aircrafts For Inspection

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday allowed global leasing companies to access their aircrafts leased to Go First for inspection and maintenance purposes, while the airline's operations continue to be stalled as it is in bankruptcy protection, news agency Reuters reported.

The budget airline which is at present going through a resolution process had earlier informed about cancellation of flight operations till July 10 citing operational reasons. The airline and its entire fleet have been grounded since May 3.

What did the court say?

Go First filed for bankruptcy in May before the NCLT. The company alleged issues with its US-based engine maker and supplier Pratt & Whitney for its delay and inability in maintenance, which affected the operations since then.

The Delhi High Court Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju said that there cannot be a denial of the fact that the aircrafts of the petitioners are extremely valuable equipment which requires regular maintenance, according to Live Law.

Further, the court permitted lessors to carry out inspection and interim maintenance of aircrafts. The court also directed that the lessor and its employees be permitted by DGCA and other airport authorities for the necessary permissions and access for the 30 aircrafts which are grounded at present.

The court has also directed the airline not to do any alteration by removing or replacing any components of the aircrafts without the approval of the lessor.

Go First's revival

Go First has been grounded since May

As per media reports the resolution professionals have submitted a detailed plan before DGCA for the revival of the airline. The resolution professionals after the meeting assured DGCA that the company is serious about resuming operations.

DGCA also started conducting special audits of the airlines and facilities, which will further decide to resume operations of the airline.

The Indian aviation sector has been under pressure since the grounding of the low-cost airline.