Delhi-NCR Dominates Fresher Recruitment, Accounts For 39% Job Openings

Delhi-NCR emerged as the primary hub for fresher recruitment, with 39 per cent of the total job openings, according to Internshala's Hiring Trends Report 2023. Delhi was followed by Mumbai with 22 per cent of all job openings, Bangalore at 14 per cent, Hyderabad and Pune at 6 per cent, Chennai at 4 per cent while the remaining others at 9 per cent.

How much are freshers earning?

As per the report, Cost to Company (CTC) of Rs 4 lakh per annum was offered to freshers on average in the past year. Students received packages of as much as Rs 55 lakh per annum.

Females accounted for 52 percentage of the total placed freshers as compared to 48 per cent of males, as per the report.

Which field garnered the most freshers?

Management was the leading field for fresher recruitment, accounting for 58 per cent of all opportunities in the job market. It was followed by engineering which had a share of 15 per cent, media at 12 per cent, design at 5 per cent, commerce at 3 per cent, Science at 1 per cent, while the remaining others accounted for 6 per cent share of the job market.

Which time of the year are freshers in demand?

March had the highest number of fresher job openings, with a significant surge of 395 per cent compared to the base month of June 2022. April and May recorded strong demand for freshers, with 377 per cent and 360 per cent respectively as compared to the base month. November, December, and January showed significant growth, with December and January reaching their peak at 304 per cent and 325 per cent, respectively.

"The rise we have observed in fresher hiring from June 2022 to the summer months of March, April, and May 2023 is tremendously promising. It underlines the fact that recruiters are recognising the potential of fresher hiring and the value they could bring to their organisations with their fresh ideas and perspectives," said Sarvesh Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Internshala.

"They understand the value of recognising the talent early and honing them for better and bigger roles in their organisation, and hence are actively including fresher hiring as an immense part of their hiring strategies," he added.