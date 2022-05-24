Delhivery Makes Muted Market Debut; Lists Nearly 2% Higher

Shares of supply chain company Delhivery Ltd on Tuesday made a muted market debut listing with a nearly 2% premium against its issue price of Rs 487.

The stock was listed at Rs 493, a gain of 1.23% from the issue price on the BSE. It later jumped 7.62% to Rs 524.15.

At the NSE, it made its debut at Rs 495.20, up 1.68%.

The initial share sale of Delhivery was subscribed 1.63 times earlier this month.

The public offer had a price range of Rs 462-487 per share.

The issue of Rs 5,235 crore had a fresh issue of up to Rs 4,000 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 1,235 crore.

Delhivery provides a full range of logistics services, including express parcel delivery, heavy goods delivery and warehousing.

