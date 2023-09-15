Delhivery Rolls Out LocateOne To Help Businesses

Logistics service provider Delhivery on Friday said it has launched LocateOne, a location intelligence solution, to help businesses run their logistics and supply chain operations efficiently.

Delhivery, with its nationwide network covering over 18,500 pin codes, provides logistics services like express parcel transportation, PTL freight, TL freight, cross-border, supply chain and technology services.

LocateOne has been launched to expand the company's software offerings on the OS1 platform.

OS1 offers a full suite of software solutions for businesses to run their logistics and supply chain operations efficiently.

Earlier this year, the company had released 'DispatchOne' - a delivery management solution as the first offering on OS1.

"LocateOne is built with our learnings from having delivered over 2 billion shipments across more than 18,500 pin codes. This ground-level data is further reinforced by our machine learning algorithms to provide precise location insights via LocateOne," said Kshitij Chopra, Head of Product, OS1.

Delhivery works with over 26,500 customers, including large and small e-commerce participants, SMEs, other enterprises and brands.

The shares of the company settled at 0.51 per cent higher at Rs 437.60 apiece, when the market closed today, September 15, according to BSE.