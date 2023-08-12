Deloitte Resigns As Statutory Auditor For Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone

Deloitte, one of the big four accounting firms, has ended its contractual relationship with Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) as its statutory auditor. The parting comes after Deloitte expressed concerns over a perceived lack of a wider audit role within other listed Adani portfolio companies.

The Audit Committee of APSEZ, chaired by independent directors released an official statement stating that the committee was ‘taken aback’ by Deloitte's stance. In the official statement, APSEZ said, "The Audit Committee was of the view that the grounds advanced by Deloitte for resignation as Statutory Auditor were not convincing or sufficient to warrant such a move."

The statement further highlighted the structural independence of the various Adani entities, noting, "It was also conveyed that it is not within the remit of the APSEZ and its Board to recommend group-wide appointments as other listed Adani portfolio companies are completely independent, with separate boards, executive teams, and minority shareholders."

Deloitte received all information from management

However, amidst potential concerns of undisclosed issues, APSEZ confirmed that Deloitte had received all necessary information required for auditing. "In response to a query by the Audit Committee, Deloitte confirmed that they have received all the APSEZ information from the management of the Company," the statement noted. Deloitte's resignation letter released today reaffirmed this.

Addressing concerns of potential undisclosed financial discrepancies, APSEZ emphasised, "The ‘Other Matters’ highlighted in the auditor’s resignation are adequately disclosed and addressed in our FY23 financial statements. We are fully confident that these matters will be appropriately resolved in our September ‘23 filing."

This move marks the end of a long-standing relationship between Deloitte and APSEZ, which began in May 2017. APSEZ, as one of the major port developers and operators in India, will now be looking for a new statutory auditor to oversee its financial operations.