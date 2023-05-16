Demat Account Additions Decline By 18% In April 2023: Key Reasons Behind Consistent Fall

A surge in demat accounts witnessed during the pandemic has started to subside. Addition of new demat accounts have been dropping consistently over last three months, According to financial market experts Motilal Oswal, while February saw 21 lakh new accounts, it dropped to 19 lakh in March and then 16 lakh in April.

As of April, India has 11.6 crore demat accounts. In addition to the fall in new accounts, the total number of active user clinets at NSE has dropped sequentially for the tenth consecutive month, by 16.3% annually and by 4.6% monthly to reach 3.12 crore in April 2023.



Two key reasons for this drop were:

Markets became unpredictable after the pandemic A slowdown in FII enthusiasm started affecting regular investors' interest



In March the drop in the total number of active users dropped by 9 lakh and in April by 15 lakh. Currently, the top five discount brokers represent 60.1% of all active NSE users, up from 60% in March 2023.

The capital market’s total average daily turnover (ADTO) volume climbed by 3% MoM in April to 243 lakh crore, powered by ongoing traction in the futures and options (F&O) sector and a robust rebound in cash ADTO (excluding retail).

Overall retail ADTO increased 5% year on year to 92 lakh crore, led by F&O ADTO, which increased 6% year on year. However, cash ADTO fell 7% MoM to 22,000 crore, according to the brokerage report.

A consistent increase in the F&O ADTO, which was up 3% MoM, helped the overall ADTO (Average Daily Turnover) jump 131% YoY and 3% MoM to Rs 243 lakh crore. The Motilal Oswal report stated that the cash ADTO recovered by 4% MoM.

Retail cash ADTO continued to decline by 7% MoM to Rs 22,000 crore in April, while retail F&O ADTO increased 6% MoM to Rs 91 lakh crore.