Depositors' Trust Is With Banks, Not Fintech Companies, Says Mastercard India Chief

Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of Mastercard India and former Chairman of the State Bank of India (SBI) emphasised that depositors place their trust in the banking system rather than fintech companies. Speaking at the CII banking conclave, Kumar noted that fintech companies are challenging the legacy banking system in innovative ways.

Innovative capabilities of banks

He highlighted the banking sector's awareness of the need for innovative capabilities and its ability to adapt to changing times. Legacy systems have posed challenges for banks, but Kumar noted that many public sector banks are actively embracing technology.

"Banks are now conscious of their innovative capabilities and are changing fast with the times. Because of the legacy system, the challenges for the banks are much greater. Leadership has a big role to play. Most of the public sector banks are actively adopting technology", he said.

Kumar also mentioned the significant transformation brought about by the implementation of the core banking system (CBS), which has paved the way for app-based banking.

(With PTI Inputs)