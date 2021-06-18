Despite Pandemic, KVIC Records Highest Ever Turnover In FY 2020-21

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has recorded its highest-ever turnover. In the year 2020-21, KVIC registered a gross annual turnover of Rs 95,741.74 crore, as compared to Rs 88,887 crore turnover in 2019-20. Khadi and Village Industries Commission reported a growth of 7.71 per cent in the financial year 2019-2020, KVIC said in a statement.

KVIC reports highest ever turnover

The growth in the Khadi industry has been seen at a time when all the production units and sale outlets remained closed during the lockdown that "severely affected the production and sales". Initiatives like the launch of Khadi e-portal, Khadi masks, Khadi footwear, Khadi Prakritik Paint, Khadi hand sanitisers, etc. helped in setting up a record number of new Prime Minister Employement Generation Programme (PMEGP) units. In the statement, KVIC Chairman Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena said that during the pandemic, people responded "enthusiastically" to the calls of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" and "Vocal for Local". He said that "during this period, KVIC’s main focus was to create sustainable employment for artisans and unemployed youth." A large number of young people took up self-employment and manufacturing activities under PMEGP which increased the production in the village industry sector.

Compared to the year 2015-16, the overall production in Khadi and Village Industry sectors in 2020-21 has registered a whopping growth of 101 per cent while the gross sales during this period increased by 128.66 per cent, according to the KVIC statement. The production in the village industry sector increased to Rs 70,329.67 crore in 2020-21 as compared to the production of Rs 65,393.40 crore in 2019-20. Similarly, in the financial year 2020-21, the sales of village industry products stood at Rs 92,214.03 crore as compared to Rs 84,675.29 crore in 2019-20. Spinning and weaving activities across the country were affected during the pandemic which led to a decline in the production and sales in the Khadi sector. The overall production in the Khadi sector in 2020-21 was recorded at Rs 1904.49 crore as compared to Rs 2292.44 crore in 2019-20, while the overall Khadi sales stood at Rs 3527.71 crore as compared to Rs 4211.26 crore in the previous year.

