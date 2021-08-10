Last Updated:

Devyani International IPO: Here's How To Check Your Share Allotment Status Online

IPO of Devyani International closed on August 6. The IPO closed with an oversubscription of 116.70 times. The allotment for the IPO will be done on August 11.

Vishnu V V
The initial public offer (IPO) of Devyani International closed last week on August 6. The IPO closed with an oversubscription of 116.70 times. Following its closure, the bidders are now anxious to know the allotment status. Devyani International IPO allotment is likely to be done on August 11, 2021. As per the market observers, the grey market premium of the company has been bullish since the public issue.

Devyani International IPO Allotment dates

The unlisted shares of Devyani International are showing great promise with a nearly 80 per cent high on the grey market. The shares were being trading at a premium of Rs 65-66 in the market. The allotment for the IPO will be done on August 11 and the refunds will be initiated by the company a day later on August 12. The shares will be credited to the Demat account on August 13 and will most likely be listed on the BSE and NSE on August 16.

Devyani International IPO share allotment status

Devyani International IPO allotment status can be checked online once all allotments are finalised by the company. The bidders can check via the BSE website or at the official registrar Link Intime's website. The allotment status can be checked from both computers as well as smartphones. The websites listed below will give accurate information about the allotments once they are finalised.

How to check share allotment status online via BSE:

  • Login to the BSE website — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
  • Enter Devyani International IPO name
  • Enter application number
  • Enter PAN details of the bidder
  • Fill Captcha and click on ‘Submit’

How to check share allotment status online via the Registrar’s website:

  • Login to Link Intime India website linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html
  • Select Devyani International IPO
  • Select either one of the three modes: Application number, Client ID or PAN ID
  • Enter ID (whichever one selected)
  • Fill Captcha and click on ‘Submit’

Devyani International IPO

The Devyani International IPO was listed for public issue on August 4. The KFC, Pizza Hut and Costa Coffee operators offered Rs 1,838-crore initial offering. The price band of the shares were fixed at Rs 86-90. The IPO had a fresh issue of Rs 440 crore and an offer-for-sale of Rs 1,398 crore by the existing shareholders. The retail investor’s portion was subscribed 39.52 times while the non-institutional investor’s portion was subscribed a whopping 213.06 times. The qualified institutional buyers bought their portion 4.70 times.

