DGCA Analysing Go First's Special Audit Report Amidst Insolvency Resolution Process 

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is analysing Go First's special audit report as the airline is going through an insolvency resolution process, according to a senior official. Go First stopped operations on May 3 after flying for more than 17 years.

Audit to check Go First's operational preparedness

The special audit was conducted to check the operational preparedness of the airline. It was done from July 4 to 6 and covered Go First's facilities in Mumbai and Delhi.

Go First and the aircraft lessors are engaged in a legal battle before the Delhi High Court. The high court's ruling in the case would be a key factor in the proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), according to the official.

DGCA will approve Go First's revival plan

The DGCA will decide on approving Go First's revival plan after considering the audit findings and other factors.

Go First's Resolution Professional Shailendra Ajmera invited Expressions of Interest (EoIs) on Monday from potential bidders for the airline.

As per a public notice, August 9 is the deadline for submitting EoIs. The final list of prospective resolution applicants will come out on August 19.

Go First has about 4,200 employees and a revenue of Rs 4,183 crore from operations in FY22. Its liabilities are about Rs 11,463 crore.

The grounded airline has cancelled all its flights until July 14.

Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 14th July 2023 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and request customers to visit https://t.co/FdMt1cRjeD for more information. For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us. pic.twitter.com/gHw0eBOCDx — GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) July 10, 2023

(With inputs from PTI)