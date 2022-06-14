DGCA Fines Air India Rs 10 Lakh For Refusing To Board Passengers With Valid Tickets

For refusing to board passengers with valid tickets and then failing to provide them with the required compensation, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Air India.

"After that, a series of checks were carried out by DGCA and during our surveillance at Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi, there were specific instances, in the case of Air India - where the regulation (regarding compensation to passengers) is not being followed and therefore, a show-cause notice was issued to the airline and also a personal hearing was afforded," the DGCA said in a statement.

According to the DGCA, Tata-owned Air India may not have a policy in this regard and does not pay compensation to the passengers, it stated, "To say the least, it is a matter of serious concern and unacceptable. In the specific cases detailed in the show cause notice, after going through AI submissions, as part of enforcement action, the competent authority has levied a penalty of Rs 10 lakh. In addition, the airline has been advised to immediately put the systems in place to resolve the issue - failing which further action shall be taken by DGCA."

In establishing rules for denying boarding to a passenger despite a valid ticket, the civil aviation regulator stated that no compensation is required if the airline is able to find the passenger a different trip within an hour. Accordingly, if the airline is able to provide an alternative arrangement within 24 hours, Rs 10,000 compensation is required to be paid as prescribed by DGCA. Notably, anything beyond 24 hours will attract compensation of Rs 20,000.

