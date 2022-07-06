DGCA Issues Show Cause Notice To SpiceJet Over Degradation Of Safety Margins On Planes

With trouble brewing up for the SpiceJet airline, the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show cause notice to the air carrier in connection to its degradation of safety margins inside the flights. Noting that multiple incidents of malfunctioning have been reported in the past few weeks, DGCA has asked why action should not be taken against SpiceJet.

As per the notice issued on Tuesday, July 5, the aviation regulator states that it has observed that on a number of occasions, the aircraft had either turned back to its originating station or continued making emergency landings due to the degraded safety margins.

In light of the recent incidences of technical malfunction with regard to @flyspicejet flights in the last 18 days, the @DGCAIndia has issued a show cause notice to the air carrier. pic.twitter.com/1umJSOPhdK — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) July 6, 2022

Stating that the review transpires poor internal safety oversight and inadequate maintenance action causing such incidents, the notice also mentions that the expert financial assessment carried out by the DGCI in September last year reveals that the airline is operating on Cash and Carry and Suppliers/Approved vendors are also not being paid on a regular basis leading to a shortage of spares and frequent invoking of MELs.

Further asserting that SpiceJet has failed to establish safe, efficient, and reliable air services, the regulator has demanded a response within 3 weeks of the notice seeking answers on why actions should not be taken against the airline.

Reacting to the development, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has also supported the action stating that passenger safety is paramount and even the smallest error and hindering safety should be thoroughly investigated and course-corrected.

Incidents of SpiceJet flight malfunctions

July 5, 2022

SpiceJet Boeing 737 freighter was scheduled to operate from Kolkata to Chongqing. After take-off, the weather radar was not working due to which the PIC (pilot-in-command) decided to return to Kolkata. The aircraft landed safely at Kolkata," SpiceJet spokesperson told PTI on Wednesday.

July 5, 2022

The airline's Delhi-Dubai flight was diverted to Karachi due to a malfunctioning fuel indicator and its Kandla-Mumbai flight did priority landing in Maharashtra's capital city after cracks developed on its windshield mid-air.

July 2, 2022

A SpiceJet flight heading to Jabalpur returned to Delhi after the crew members observed smoke in the cabin at around 5,000 feet altitude.

June 24 and 25

Fuselage door warnings lit up on two separate SpiceJet planes while taking off on June 24 and June 25, forcing them to abandon their journeys and return.

June 19

An engine on the carrier's Delhi-bound aircraft carrying 185 passengers caught fire soon after the take-off from Patna airport and the plane made an emergency landing minutes later.

In another incident on June 19, a SpiceJet flight for Jabalpur had to return to Delhi due to cabin pressurisation issues.



Image: PTI