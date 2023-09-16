DGCA Air Operator Certificate: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has renewed the flying permit of Zexus Air Services, the operator of currently grounded Zooom Airlines, Zexus said in a statement as cited by a PTI report on Friday. With the renewed Air Operator Certificate (AOC), the airline said that it would be able to commence commercial passenger operations domestically. According to the report, Zexus Air Service had launched its operations in February 2017, ultimately shutting down its operations in 2020, post which its flying permit was suspended. Zexus Air Services' AOC, which was renewed on September 14, would remain valid until September 13 next year.

The AOC is an important certification provided by the DGCA, and is issued after the body confirms that the airline can comply with the safety, operational, as well as regulatory criteria set by the authorities.

Zooom Airlines CEO Atul Gambhir, on the development, said, “With our AOC in hand, we are look forward to providing passengers with a top-notch travel experience that combines convenience, efficiency, and comfort.”

For its operations in India, the airline said that it would be using the CRJ 200 aircraft. “Indian domestic aviation is growing, and customers are looking for the most cost-effective, safe, and convenient solutions,” Gambhir added, further stating that Zooom Airlines has expansion plans in place, and will be introducing new routes.

(With PTI Inputs)