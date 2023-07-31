DGCA Renews Jet Airways' AOC, Jalan-Kalrock Consortium’s Revival Efforts To Continue

The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium, which won the bid for bankrupt Jet Airways, announced that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has renewed the airline's airport operator certificate (AOC).

Jet Airways, facing financial struggles, suspended its operations on April 17, 2019, and the AOC was re-issued on May 20, 2022. However, since the airline did not resume operations, the AOC expired on May 19, 2023.

The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium confirmed in a statement that they have successfully obtained the renewal for Jet Airways' AOC from the DGCA on July 28, 2023. This renewal is seen as a positive sign, demonstrating the Indian aviation regulator's confidence in the revival of Jet Airways.

The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium emerged as the successful bidder for Jet Airways during the insolvency resolution process. However, the transfer of ownership to the consortium has not yet occurred due to ongoing differences between the consortium and the lenders of the airline.

Committed to reviving Jet Airways

Despite the ownership transfer delay, the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium remains fully committed to reviving Jet Airways and has pledged to implement a comprehensive strategy to ensure the airline's future success.

"JKC will continue to work closely with all relevant authorities, industry partners, and stakeholders in reviving Jet Airways in coming weeks," the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium (JKC) said.

Following the news of the AOC renewal and the consortium's dedication to the airline's revival, Jet Airways' shares saw a surge in early morning trade, with a nearly 5 per cent increase to Rs 50.80 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Notably, last week, the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium appointed Jatinderpal Singh Dhillon as the airline's accountable manager, indicating their ongoing efforts to strengthen the management team and lay the groundwork for a successful revival.

Will Jet Airways bring new life to Indian aviation market?

Furthermore, earlier this month, Jet Airways appointed two whole-time directors and a non-executive director, further signalling the airline's intentions to restructure and re-establish itself in the Indian aviation market.

The revival of Jet Airways has been eagerly anticipated by the aviation industry, passengers, and other stakeholders. Once a prominent player in India's aviation landscape, the airline's financial difficulties and operational halt in 2019 left a void in the market, and its return could inject new life into the sector.

With the renewed AOC and the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium's commitment, there is hope for Jet Airways to bounce back and regain its position as a leading airline in the country.

However, the ownership transfer issues must be resolved promptly for the airline's revival plans to proceed smoothly. As stakeholders closely monitor the developments, the successful re-entry of Jet Airways into the Indian skies would undoubtedly be a significant milestone for the aviation industry.

(With PTI inputs)