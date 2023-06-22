DGCA Suspends License Of Air India Pilot For Allowing Unauthorised Person Inside Cockpit

The Directorate General for Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday suspended license of an Air India pilot for one year after he allowed an unauthorised person into the cockpit.

The incident occurred on June 3, 2023 when the pilot in command of Air India Flight AI-458 flying on Chandigarh to Leh in grave violation gave entry to an unauthorised person inside the cockpit of the aircraft.

After a diligent inquiry by the DGCA it was found that the unauthorised person was allowed in the cockpit during the departure and the said entity remained in the cockpit throughout the flight.

It was also discovered that the first officer did not raise any concern regarding the unauthorised entry, more so did not also report the violation.

The DGCA based on the outcome of its investigation suspended the license of the pilot in control for a period of one year underlining the misuse of his authority.

Meanwhile, the first officer’s license has been suspended for a period of one month.

“The pilot licence of the PIC has been suspended for a period of one year for misuse of his authority vested under the Aircraft Rules 1937 and allowing violation of the applicable DGCA regulations. The pilot License of the First Officer has been suspended for a period of one month for not being assertive in preventing and non-reporting of the violation,” read the DGCA order.

This comes after, Air India on June 13 suspended two of its two pilots for inviting a woman friend into the cockpit of a Delhi-Leh flight. The airline initiated action against the two officials who allowed an unauthorised woman into the cockpit of AI-445.