DGCA To Discontinue Radio Communication Skill Tests For Pilots In 2024: Report

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is reportedly considering the discontinuation of radio communication skill tests, commonly known as the Radio Telephony Exam, for pilots in 2024. Sources suggest that DGCA may not hold these tests, even though the Ministry of Communication officially entrusted DGCA with the responsibility to conduct the tests in 2024, following concerns raised by aviation experts and pilots' bodies about expertise and malpractices.

What are radio communication skill tests?

The radio communication skill tests, formally referred to as Radio Telephony Restricted (Aero) Licence (RTR(A)) tests, are administered by the Wireless Planning and Coordination (WPC) wing of the Ministry of Communication. These tests assess pilots' competence in communicating with air traffic controllers (ATCs) across various scenarios, an essential skill for airline operations. The system facilitates communication between aircrew members, pilots, ATCs, and ground stations.

Once pilots clear the RTR(A) test, they become eligible for a Flight Radio Telephone Operator (FTRO) licence issued by the DGCA. This FTRO licence is a prerequisite for obtaining a Commercial Pilot's Licence (CPL) from the aviation regulator.

Controversy around the tests

In recent years, the RTR(A) test has been embroiled in controversy due to allegations of inadequate practical knowledge among examiners and instances of malpractice voiced by aviation experts and pilots' associations, including the Federation of Indian Pilots. In response to these concerns, discussions began between the Ministries of Communication and Civil Aviation to transition the test to the DGCA.

DGCA introduced 56 new posts in October 2022, including two Director (RTR) roles, 18 Deputy Director (RTR) positions, and 36 Assistant Director positions. On May 1, 2023, the Ministry of Communication officially delegated the responsibility of conducting radio communication skill tests to the DGCA, beginning in 2024.

"We were expecting that after post-creation, the regulator would issue advertisements and start the process for filling them. However, much to our surprise, it has started surrendering these posts back to other departments, for reasons best known to DGCA itself," a PTI report cited a source in the Ministry of Civil Aviation as saying.

"For instance, two posts for Director (RTR) have been surrendered to DGCA (Headquarter). Similarly, 18 posts of Deputy Director (RTR) have been distributed among various regional offices of DGCA in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Nagpur, etc," one of the sources said.

When contacted, Vikram Dev Dutt, Director General of the DGCA, refused to offer any comment.

The sources claimed that with the current prevailing scenario in DGCA, it won't be able to take the test for another couple of years, and, in such a situation, WPC will continue to hold the exam.

"This is a huge setback for people like us who have been fighting for so long to get this test transferred to DGCA. That's unfortunate. The Ministry of Civil Aviation should intervene and direct the DGCA to expedite it," Captain S. S. Panesar, an ex-pilot and former director of flight safety and training at the erstwhile Indian Airline, said.

"I have come to know that the decision to surrender the post to other departments has been taken at a junior level, and senior officers are not aware of it. If this is the case, then the current DG should take the corrective step. The DGCA must start conducting this test in the interest of the aviation industry in India," he said.

