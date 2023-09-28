Last Updated:

DGGI Issues Rs 1,728 Crore GST Demand Notice To ICICI Lombard 

The company said that the notice is related to industry-wide issues, and it intends to submit an appropriate response in due course.

The alleged demand notice pertains to non-payment of GST | Image Credit: ICICI


The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has issued a demand notice of Rs 1,728 crore to ICICI Lombard General Insurance for alleged non-payment of tax related to certain supplies made between July 2017 and March 2022.

In a regulatory filing, ICICI Lombard confirmed that it received the show cause cum demand notice from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Pune Zonal Unit, on September 27. The notice alleges a tax demand of Rs 17,28.86 crore. 

"The alleged demand and the impugned Show Cause Cum Demand Notice pertains to non-payment of GST on the Co-insurance premium accepted as a follower in case of co-insurance transactions and non-payment of GST on re-insurance commission accepted on the reinsurance premium ceded to various Indian and Foreign reinsurance companies during the period July 2017 to March 2022," ICICI Lombard said. 

The company noted that the notice is related to industry-wide issues, and it intends to submit an appropriate response in due course.

