Dhaksha Unmanned Systems Grabs Order From Army For Supply Of 200 Drones

Dhaksha Unmanned Systems, an agri solutions provider and Coromandel International's subsidiary and drone manufacturer announced on Monday that it has secured a supply order for 200 medium-altitude logistics drones and accessories from the Indian Army.

As per a statement from the company, the order comes after a recent contract for the supply of 400 agri-spraying drones from IFFCO.

When will the order be delivered?

These two orders are planned to be delivered over the next 12 months, the company said, adding it also has a strong order pipeline which will further increase the potential revenues for the current year.

"Dhaksha Unmanned Systems has been selected by the Indian Army to supply its logistics drones. This is a major milestone," said Ramanathan Narayanan, CEO of Dhaksha Unmanned Systems.

"We are committed to building the latest technologies for drone manufacturing and catering to the requirements of the defence sector as well as the farming community of the country," he said.

The company said it has a technology collaboration with Anna University. It claims to be the only player in India to receive type certificates from the DGCA for three drone models in medium and small categories for agriculture and surveillance applications.

