DHL Express Announces 6.9% Price Hike For Parcel Deliveries In India From 2024

DHL to increase parcel delivery prices: DHL Express, a leading logistics firm, has announced an average increase of 6.9 per cent in parcel delivery prices in India, effective from January 1, 2024, as part of its annual price adjustment process. The adjustment considers various factors, including inflation, to ensure sustainable operations.

This annual price revision is a routine practice for DHL Express, allowing them to continue providing reliable services globally. R S Subramanian, Senior Vice-President for South Asia at DHL Express, underlined the stability and reliability of their services during challenging times.

"Overall, the global macroeconomic situation has started to stabilise although uncertainty remains. Through these turbulent times, we deliver stable and reliable services to all our customers globally," said, Subramanian.

In addition to the price adjustment, DHL Express will also modify certain services and surcharges, aligning them with changing business dynamics and market requirements. The company affirmed its commitment to investing in enhanced solutions and improving flexibility within its network.

Inflation, currency dynamics, sustainable operations

DHL Express clarified that these adjustments are made annually, considering not only inflation but also currency dynamics and administrative costs linked to regulatory and security measures. In over 220 countries and territories served by the company, national and international authorities regularly update these measures.

The impact of the price adjustments will vary based on local conditions and requirements in each country. DHL Express prioritises adapting to local dynamics to ensure fair and balanced pricing while maintaining high-quality service standards.