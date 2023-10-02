Last Updated:

Diesel Sales Decline By 3%, Petrol Sees A 5.4% Rise In September

Diesel sales typically decrease during monsoon months due to reduced demand in the agriculture sector and vehicular movements slow down during rainy season.

India Business
 
| Written By
Business Desk
Fuel station

Image credit: Unsplash


Petrol and Diesel sales numbers: Diesel sales in India saw a 3 per cent decline in September due to a lingering monsoon affecting demand and slowing industrial activities in certain regions, preliminary data from state-owned firms revealed. Diesel, which constitutes nearly two-fifths of the country's fuel demand, experienced a consumption dip to 5.81 million tonnes in September, down from 5.99 million tonnes in the same period last year. Demand dropped by over 5 per cent in the first half of September, rebounding as the monsoon subsided.

On a month-to-month comparison, sales showed a 2.5 per cent increase from the 5.67 million tonnes consumed in August. Diesel sales typically decrease during monsoon months due to reduced demand in the agriculture sector, utilised for irrigation, harvesting, and transportation. Additionally, vehicular movements slow down during rainy periods.

In contrast, petrol sales saw a 5.4 per cent rise to 2.8 million tonnes in September compared to the same period last year, with consumption growth being almost flat in August. Month-on-month sales reflected a 5.6 per cent increase.

READ | Petrol surges to record high of Rs 330 per litre in Pakistan, prompts protests

Rise in India’s oil demands

Macro data indicates a broad-based expansion across all sub-sectors of the economy, particularly in the services sector. India's resilient economy is expected to outperform major economies in the first half of 2023. Industry sources anticipate a rise in India's oil demand for the rest of the year, driven by steady economic activity and ongoing recovery in air travel.

READ | Diesel sales decline in September due to monsoons; Petrol consumption edge higher

The OPEC suppliers' group forecasts India's oil demand to increase by an average of 220,000 barrels per day due to vigorous economic growth.

Jet fuel (ATF) demand rose by 7.5 per cent to 596,500 tonnes in September compared to the same period last year, attributed to the ongoing increase in passenger traffic at airports. Cooking gas or Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) sales witnessed a 6 per cent year-on-year increase in September. LPG consumption was 11.4 per cent higher than in September 2021 and 23.3 per cent more than in pre-COVID September 2019. Month-on-month, LPG demand surged by 7.3 per cent compared to August's consumption of 2.49 million tonnes, as per the data.

READ | Pakistan crackdowns on illegal Iranian fuel pumps in Balochistan, shuts down 500 petrol pumps

(With PTI inputs)

READ | UK PM Sunak delays petrol, diesel car ban by five years in Net Zero reset
READ | India News LIVE: Portion of petrol pump collapses in Chennai, employee killed
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND