Diesel Sales Decline By 3%, Petrol Sees A 5.4% Rise In September

Petrol and Diesel sales numbers: Diesel sales in India saw a 3 per cent decline in September due to a lingering monsoon affecting demand and slowing industrial activities in certain regions, preliminary data from state-owned firms revealed. Diesel, which constitutes nearly two-fifths of the country's fuel demand, experienced a consumption dip to 5.81 million tonnes in September, down from 5.99 million tonnes in the same period last year. Demand dropped by over 5 per cent in the first half of September, rebounding as the monsoon subsided.

On a month-to-month comparison, sales showed a 2.5 per cent increase from the 5.67 million tonnes consumed in August. Diesel sales typically decrease during monsoon months due to reduced demand in the agriculture sector, utilised for irrigation, harvesting, and transportation. Additionally, vehicular movements slow down during rainy periods.

In contrast, petrol sales saw a 5.4 per cent rise to 2.8 million tonnes in September compared to the same period last year, with consumption growth being almost flat in August. Month-on-month sales reflected a 5.6 per cent increase.

Rise in India’s oil demands

Macro data indicates a broad-based expansion across all sub-sectors of the economy, particularly in the services sector. India's resilient economy is expected to outperform major economies in the first half of 2023. Industry sources anticipate a rise in India's oil demand for the rest of the year, driven by steady economic activity and ongoing recovery in air travel.

The OPEC suppliers' group forecasts India's oil demand to increase by an average of 220,000 barrels per day due to vigorous economic growth.

Jet fuel (ATF) demand rose by 7.5 per cent to 596,500 tonnes in September compared to the same period last year, attributed to the ongoing increase in passenger traffic at airports. Cooking gas or Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) sales witnessed a 6 per cent year-on-year increase in September. LPG consumption was 11.4 per cent higher than in September 2021 and 23.3 per cent more than in pre-COVID September 2019. Month-on-month, LPG demand surged by 7.3 per cent compared to August's consumption of 2.49 million tonnes, as per the data.

(With PTI inputs)