Dipak Gupta To Take Over As Interim CEO Of Kotak Mahindra Bank After Uday Kotak Steps Down

On September 2, Kotak Mahindra Bank made a significant announcement to the stock exchanges - Uday Kotak, the managing director and CEO, has resigned from his role ahead of the end of his term later this year.

Uday Kotak has been at the helm of the bank since its inception and has been instrumental in transforming it into a leading financial institution in India. As of March 31, 2023, Kotak, along with his relatives and enterprises in which he has a beneficial interest, holds 25.95 per cent of the equity share capital of the bank and 17.26 per cent of the paid-up share capital of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited.

Until a new CEO is appointed, the current joint managing director, Dipak Gupta, will assume the duties of the chief executive officer, pending approvals from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Who is Dipak Gupta?

Dipak Gupta is currently the second-highest-ranking executive at Kotak Mahindra Bank after Uday Kotak. He wears multiple hats at the bank, overseeing IT, cyber security, customer experience, and business intelligence. Gupta's association with Kotak dates back to 1999 when he joined as an executive director of Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd (KMFL), playing a key role in building the bank's retail business even before it obtained a banking license in 2003.

Prior to joining the Kotak Group in 1992, Gupta worked with the consultancy division of AF Ferguson. Over the years, he has played a pivotal role in developing various businesses for the Kotak Group. Gupta was instrumental in forging the partnership between KMFL, which received its banking license in April 2003, and Ford Credit International. He also served as the first CEO of Kotak Mahindra Primus Limited, the KMFL–Ford Credit joint venture.

Gupta, holding a BE (Electronics) and a PGDM from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, is responsible for Internal Audit and Information Technology, including Cyber Security and Digital Initiatives, at the bank.

Managing the rapid growth in unsecured loan book

As the bank faces one of its most significant leadership changes, Gupta will have to steer the institution in the absence of Uday Kotak until a new CEO is appointed. Among the challenges on his plate is managing the rapid growth in the unsecured loan book, particularly unsecured retail loans, which have seen substantial growth recently.

During the April-June quarter, Kotak Mahindra Bank witnessed an increase in unsecured retail loans compared to the same period last year. Credit card outstanding and microfinance loans, in particular, surged significantly. Retail unsecured loans now account for 10.7 per cent of the total loan book, up from 7.9 per cent a year ago.

While Gupta has downplayed concerns about retail unsecured loans, challenges remain. He must assure investors and depositors of the bank's smooth operation during the leadership transition, as there is currently no clarity on the identity of the new CEO. However, Gupta is no stranger to challenges, and his extensive experience within the Kotak Group positions him well to navigate the bank through this transition period.