For the Muhurat Trading session on Diwali, the Stock Markets (BSE and NSE) will open for one hour today, November 4. To commemorate the start of the new Samvat 2078, the Muhurat trading is practiced as it is when the traditional business community opens its books of account.

The Muhurat trading session of 2021 will start at 6:15 pm and close by 7:15 pm. Marking the beginning of a new Samvat or Samvat 2078, the special trading window opens following Hindu Panchang as the Hindu calendar year starts on Diwali. It is further believed that Muhurat trading brings prosperity and wealth throughout the year.

Diwali Muhurat 2021

Pre Open timing: 6:00 pm to 6:15 pm

Normal Market timing: 6:15 pm to 7:15 pm

Closing Session timing: 7:25 pm to 7:35 pm

F&O, Currency (CDS), MCX timing: 6:15 pm to 7:15 pm

Last year, the special Muhurat trading session saw BSE Sensex ending at 43,638, while the NSE closed at 12,771.

Stocks to look forward to during Diwali Muhurat Trading

According to MoneyControl.com, Reliance Securities in FY20 to 3.4% in FY23E (the highest after FY15), expects the Nifty500 earnings to GDP ratio to improve from a low of 2.5%. Further, during Samvat 2078, Nifty can potentially deliver 12-15% returns. Here are a few stock picks from the brokerage house:

Ashok Leyland- Target Price: Rs 170

Gujarat Gas- Target Price: Rs 967

HCL Technologies- Target Price: Rs 1,480

Infosys- Target Price: Rs 2,120

Kalpataru Power- Target Price: Rs 678

Larsen & Toubro- Target Price: Rs 2,303

RK Forgings- Target Price: Rs 1,700

Dos for Muhurat Trading

During the auspicious trading window, investors can make a token purchase of an initial investment that can bring prosperity and a decent return on investment. The market is, typically, less volatile during the trading session as traders prefer to buy stocks rather than sell them off.

Another important move to make for the Diwali trading session is to buy reliable and quality large-cap stocks for the long term. The Muhurat Trading time is also deemed ideal by investors for reflecting on the year gone reshuffling the portfolio based on new goals.

(Image: SHUTTERSTOCK)