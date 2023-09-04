DLF Targets Rs 400 Crore Revenue From Sale Of Independent Floors In Gurugram

DLF, the country’s leading real estate developer, is anticipating approximately Rs 400 crore in revenue from the sale of 92 luxury independent floors on corner plots in Gurugram, as stated by its Executive Director, Aakash Ohri.

These independent floors, ranging in size from 2,400 square feet to 3,100 square feet, will be offered at prices ranging from Rs 4 to 5.5 crore. DLF is responding to strong demand for this premium housing product by launching more independent floors in Gurugram.

Ohri mentioned that they had previously launched and sold independent floors worth Rs 7,650 crore in Gurugram and the Chandigarh tri-city area, which includes Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula. DLF plans to further expand its business by launching two luxury housing projects worth Rs 15,000 crore in Gurugram in the latter half of the current financial year, in response to the robust demand for high-end homes.

DLF's sales surge

DLF recently witnessed robust sales growth, selling flats worth Rs 8,000 crore within three days in its new project, 'The Arbour,' located in Gurugram. In the 2022-23 financial year, the company recorded sales bookings of Rs 15,058 crore, more than doubling its previous year's figure of Rs 7,273 crore. For the 2023-24 financial year, DLF has set a sales target of Rs 13,000 crore.

In the first quarter of the current fiscal year, DLF reported a 12 per cent increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 527 crore, compared to Rs 469.57 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. The company's total income saw a marginal increase, rising to Rs 1,521.71 crore from Rs 1,516.28 crore in the same period last year.

DLF's net debt decreased significantly to Rs 57 crore as of June 30, 2023, compared to Rs 721 crore at the end of the 2022-23 fiscal year, and its gross debt also decreased from Rs 3,840 crore to Rs 3,068 crore during the review period.

DLF is the country's largest real estate firm in terms of market capitalisation, having developed more than 158 real estate projects covering over 340 million square feet. The company holds a development potential of 215 million square feet across residential and commercial segments and boasts an annuity portfolio of over 42 million square feet.



(With PTI inputs)