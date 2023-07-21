DLF's Q1 Profit Surges By 12% Due To Soaring Income From Joint Ventures

DLF, India's largest real estate company by market value, reported a higher first-quarter profit on Friday, as lower costs and a higher share of profits from its joint ventures more than offset a dip in revenue.

The company, the first of India's major real estate firms to report results, said net profit rose nearly 12 per cent to Rs 5.27 billion ($64.3 million) in the April-June quarter.

Its share of profit in associates as well as JVs, such as DLF Cyber City Developers, DLF Midtown and DLF SBPL Developers, climbed nearly 24 per cent and accounted for 48 per cent of the total profit.

Alongside that, a nearly 2 per cent drop in expenses, mostly lower finance costs, helped boost DLF's results and overshadow an over 1 per cent drop in revenue to Rs 14.23 billion in the quarter.

Growth in retail and portfolio

DLF reported 12 per cent growth in its retail business and 21 per cent in its office portfolio. It had recently said it got pre-leasing of nearly 82 per cent of its two new office complexes - DLF Downtown in Gurugram and Chennai.

On the retail front, while a string of interest rate hikes have impacted demand for affordable housing, the demand for luxury housing has remained robust, benefiting the likes of DLF.

The New Delhi-based company's rivals Godrej Properties, Sobha Ltd and Prestige Estates Projects will report results next month.

DLF's shares rose 37.5 per cent in the April-June quarter, slightly outpacing the 34.2 per cent climb in the Nifty Realty index.