DMart's Consolidated Q2 Net Profit Increases Twofold, Revenue Stands At 7,646 Crore

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and manages retail brand D-Mart, announced a twofold increase in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter ending September 2021 to Rs 417.76 crore on Saturday. Avenue Supermarts reported a net profit of Rs 198.53 crore in the July-October quarter, last year, according to a BSE filing.

During the quarterly review, revenue from operations increased by 46.79% to Rs 7,788.94 crore, compared to Rs 5,306.20 crore in the previous fiscal quarter. Total expenses in the second quarter of 2021-22 were Rs 7,248.74 crore, up 43.63% from the previous quarter's Rs 5,046.69 crore.

"Total Revenue for H1FY22 stood at Rs 12,972 crore, as compared to Rs 9,189 crore in the same period last year," the company said.

Avenue Supermarkets announces DMart Q2 consolidated net profit increases twofold

Avenue Supermarts' income from operations in the second quarter of 2020-21 was Rs 7,649.64 crore, up 46.6 % from Rs 5,218.15 crore in the second quarter of 2020-21.

Avenue Supermarts CEO & Managing Director Neville Noronha said, "COVID-19 related lockdown restrictions were eased further during this quarter. Revenue in the DMart stores grew by 46.6% over the corresponding quarter of last year. Two years and older DMart stores grew by 23.7% in the month of September 2021 as compared to September 2020."

Avenue Supermarts CEO and MD says revenue grew by 46.6%

Noronha stated that D-Mart has 187 stores that are two years old or older. D-Mart had 246 locations as of 30 September 2021, with a total retail business area of 9.44 million square feet. Radhakishan Damani launched it in 2002, with the first branch in Powai's Hiranandani Gardens. It had 196 outlets in 72 locations across 11 Indian states as of 31 December 2019. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, National Capital Region, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Daman, and Punjab were among the states involved.

The company's headquarters are located in Mumbai. It made a record opening on the National Stock Exchange after its initial public offering (as Avenue Supermarts Ltd.). The stock's market value increased to Rs 39,988 crore after it closed on 22 March 2017. This placed it ahead of Britannia Industries, Marico, and Bank of Baroda as India's 65th most valued company.

