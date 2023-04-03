DMI Finance Raises $400 Mn Equity Investment From Japan's MUFJ, SuMi TRUST Bank

DMI Finance Private Limited (“DMI Finance”) today announced the closure of a $400 million equity investment round led by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group through its consolidated subsidiary MUFG Bank (“MUFG”), with participation from existing investor Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Limited (“SuMi TRUST Bank”). This round includes primary and secondary transactions.

DMI Finance is a pure-play digital lender with products including consumption, personal and MSME loans. It leverages technology to optimise every step in the lending stack, from sales and underwriting through to customer service and collections.

DMI Finance sources and services customers through multiple digital channels – in particular it is an embedded digital finance partner of choice for leading businesses including Samsung, Google Pay and Airtel which work with DMI Finance to provide diverse financial products to their customers across India.

DMI Finance covers 95% of India's pincodes and has an accessible customer base of 25 million which is expected to grow to 40 million+ in FY24. It is projected to disburse over $2.5 billion in FY24 across products. DMI Finance is AA- rated by ICRA and supported by leading Indian and international banks.

Shivashish Chatterjee, Co-Founder and Joint MD, DMI Finance said: “India is in the midst of an unprecedented transformation. DMI Finance aims to be the trusted partner for Indian households and small businesses in addressing their rapidly growing financial needs. We are delighted to welcome MUFG and SuMi TRUST Bank on this pioneering mission, on which we embarked in 2016, of providing credit in real time to our clients.”

Yuvraja C. Singh, Co-Founder and Joint MD, DMI Finance said “We feel that the Indian financial market has huge potential for growth over the next decade (or two) and are fortunate to have the strategic investors that we do, who share our values and long-term vision. With their patience and deep experience in the financial markets, we feel that MUFG and SuMi TRUST Bank, are the perfect investors for us. We look forward to working together.”

Masashige Nakazono, MD, Head of Global Commercial Banking Planning Division of MUFG Bank said: “For MUFG, Asia is a significantly important and second home market, and India is one of our most expected growing markets with the rapid population growth and foundation of digital infrastructure, showing a strong trend and potential of expansion on digital financial services to the unbanked customers. We’re excited to support DMI Finance’s growth through our investment as a strategic partner and to contribute to the financial inclusion in India.”

Masaya Noda, Managing Executive Officer (MEO) of SuMi TRUST Bank said, “We are confident that DMI’s digital financial services, which organically combine fintech and last-mile reach capabilities, will continue to contribute significantly to India’s growth, and that DMI itself will achieve further growth. We also look forward to creating business opportunities to collaborate with DMI as its business partner, and to growing together with DMI through India-related business.”