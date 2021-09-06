Domestic Air Passenger Traffic Continues Upsurge In August With 33% Growth: ICRA

The domestic air passenger traffic continued an upsurge in August with volumes growing up to 31% over the previous month, credit rating agency ICRA said on Monday. In July 2021, the domestic air traffic was 50.1 lakh, ICRA said in a press release. The growth has been assisted by higher capacity deployment and declining COVID-19 cases.

On a year-on-year basis, the spike was around 111%, it added. "The air travel demand has continued to register improvement and the same grew by around 30-31 per cent at around 65-66 lakh in August, compared to around 50.1 lakh in July 2021, signifying a y-o-y growth of around 131 per cent," the ICRA said. The rating agency, however, said that despite recovering in the passenger traffic, there is sustained stress on demand, due to the second COVID wave, narrowing travel to only necessary travel.

Domestic Air Passenger Traffic in August

For August 2021, the airlines' capacity deployment was at around 57,500 departures, which is 99% higher than 28,834 departures in the same period last year.

"For August 2021, the average daily departures were at around 1,900, significantly higher than the average daily departures of around 900 in August 2020, and higher than around 1,500 in July 2021, though it remains lower than around 2,000 in April 2021," Shah said.

The average passenger per flight was 114 last month, against 106 passengers per flight in July 2021.

When domestic travel resumed last year in May, the Civil Aviation Ministry authorised the capacity deployment of 33% which was increased to 80% in December 2020. However, the permissible capacity was reduced to 50% in June 20201 due to the second COVID-19 wave. It was again raised to 65% from July 5, which again grew to 75.2% from August 12 this year. The ministry had also surged the minimum and maximum fare band by 10-13% for domestic flights until August 31, 2021.

ICRA said that a surge in flight ticket prices may not actually impact the passenger traffic as travel is only limited to necessary travel because of state-wide restrictions and the COVID-19 crisis. "However, it will allow airlines to recoup some part of the increase in jet fuel prices, thereby cushioning some impact on the airlines' losses,” it stated.