Domestic Air Passenger Traffic Expected To Grow 8-13% In Current Fiscal

Domestic air passenger traffic in the country is likely to witness growth of 8-13 per cent in the current fiscal year, according to credit rating agency ICRA. The agency, in its mid-year update on the Indian aviation sector, also maintained a "stable outlook" for the industry. This positive outlook is based on the ongoing recovery in domestic and international air passenger traffic in FY2024 and the improved pricing power of airlines.

After a swift recovery in FY2023, ICRA estimates that domestic air passenger traffic in FY2024 will reach 15 to 15.5 crore passengers, surpassing the pre-COVID levels of 14.12 crore passengers in FY2020. In the first five months of the current fiscal year, domestic air passenger traffic stood at 6.32 crore, showing a year-on-year growth of 20 per cent compared to 5.26 crore in the previous year and 7 per cent higher than the pre-COVID levels of 5.89 crore (5M FY2020).

International passenger traffic

Regarding international passenger traffic for Indian carriers, ICRA noted that it exceeded pre-COVID levels in FY2023, although it fell short of the peak levels of 2.59 crore in FY2019. It is expected to surpass this level in the current fiscal year, with an estimated 2.5 to 2.7 crore passengers.

Suprio Banerjee, Vice President and Sector Head for Corporate Ratings at ICRA Limited, mentioned that due to the rapid recovery in air passenger traffic, coupled with improved pricing power and a positive RASK-CASK spread (Revenue per Available Seat Kilometer vs Cost per Available Seat Kilometer) for some Indian airlines since Q3 FY2023, the industry is expected to report a significantly lower net loss of Rs 3,000-5,000 crore in FY2024 compared to an estimate of Rs 17,000-17,500 crore in FY2023.

Furthermore, the aviation industry has experienced improved pricing power, reflected in enhanced yields and the RASK-CASK spread of airlines. This pricing power is expected to continue, driven by a year-on-year decline in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices since April 2023, along with relatively stable foreign exchange rates, according to the rating agency.

(With Reuters Inputs)

