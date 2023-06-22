Indian aviation is going through a growth spurt. A quick recovery from the pandemic slum and an ensuing rise in demand notwithstanding, there are challenges. Gaps left by the absence of several private airlines over the years has paralysed the system with a demand-supply mismatch. While new aircrafts are being added by both Indigo and Air India, India's requirement may continue to expand, still. Rating agency ICRA, the Indian arm of Moody's has flagged the Indian aviation sector currently as 'stable' and also predicts a faster pick up for the industry during FY24 which may cross pre-pandemic levels. Some immediate challenges before the Indian aviation industry include the rising cost of fuel, regulating ticket prices, increasing fleet capacity and getting skilled professionals. Aviation expert, Suprio Banerjee, Vice president ICRA shared some key insights with Republic.

Republic: The pandemic and the travel restrictions cast a long shadow on the aviation sector. Have Indian companies been able to recover yet from the subsequent years of no travel?

SB: The domestic air passenger traffic in India has grown at a healthy CAGR of 11 per cent over FY2011-20 to reach 141 million passengers in FY2020. In FY2021, due to the impact of Covid-19 and consequent travel restrictions, the domestic air passenger traffic fell by 62 per cent to 53 million and subsequently recovered to 85 million in FY2022 as travel restrictions eased and restrictions on airline capacities were gradually lifted. In FY2023 too, the recovery continued and the domestic air passenger traffic witnessed 60 per cent growth over FY2022, to 136 million. This was supported by an improvement in both business and leisure travel. In the current fiscal, the momentum is expected to continue and as per ICRA`s expectations, the domestic air passenger traffic is expected to surpass the pre-Covid levels in this fiscal.

Republic: What are the major challenges ahead for the Indian aviation industry?

SB: ATF, competition and currency are the three major challenges for the Indian aviation industry. Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) represents the single largest cost element for airlines, accounting for 30-40 per cent of their total operating expenses. Hence, the profitability of the airlines is significantly dependent on the movement in ATF prices. Any rise in ATF prices impacts the profitability of the airlines, if not proportionately passed on to the customers. In addition, the domestic ATF prices are derived from international fuel prices, denominated in US dollars. Overall, 35-50 per cent of the airlines' expenses, including fuel, aircraft maintenance, and payables are denominated in foreign currency, thus making them susceptible to exchange rate movements. The average ATF price stood at Rs 121,013/Kl in FY2023 as compared to Rs 64,715/ Kl in FY2020. In addition, supply-chain challenges being faced by airlines, which include availability of spare parts and engine issues have recently plagued the sector, resulting in grounding of certain aircraft for some airlines, thus impacting their overall capacities. This also negatively impacts the cash flow generation of the airlines, given the high fixed-cost nature of the business. While some airlines have adequate liquidity and/or financial support from a strong parent, which can help them sustain over the near term, for others, the credit metrics and liquidity profile will remain under stress over the near term, till there is meaningful turn around in operations or adequate liquidity injection to sail through difficult times.

Republic: Low-cost airlines are currently leading the Indian aviation sector. How do you see them sustaining in the future?

SB: Airlines, irrespective of their model of low cost or full service, look at strategies to expand their RASK-CASK (revenue per available seat kilometre - cost per available seat kilometre) spread, which becomes their core profitability metric. Hence, for the low-cost airlines too, the ability to keep the spread in positive territory and grow further will be key for their long term sustainability.

Republic: As the aviation sector expands, how important will regional connectivity become in coming years?

SB: Regional connectivity will be one of the key growth drivers for the Indian aviation sector, given the current low penetration levels and rising affordability and aspirations of Indians to fly. The government’s plan under UDAN has been to encourage regional connectivity, to enhance airline access across the country and provide air travel access to tier-2 and tier-3 cities. To help this see the light of the day, regional airport development has also been announced at several such cities in India, which will eventually facilitate customers to experience air travel.

Republic: Considering the rising competition among airlines, what strategies do you believe will be crucial for Indian carriers to remain competitive and ensure sustainable growth in the future?

SB: Given the elastic nature of service the airlines offer, the airlines need to be competitive in terms of pricing so as not to impact the demand. Airlines look at strategies to expand their RASK-CASK spread, which becomes their core profitability metric. Hence the airlines try to balance the costs through increase in fares without hampering the demand.

Republic: Massive projections have been made about growth in the number of aircrafts in India. How long can it take India to get a fleet of 2,000 aircraft?

SB: There are large aircraft purchase orders announced by various players in the industry. As per the indicative numbers, the total fleet deliveries pending are close to 1,100, which is 1.5 times the fleet currently under operation. However, these will be delivered over the medium to long term, and a large part of these will be towards the replacement of old aircraft with new fuel-efficient ones. In addition, supply-chain challenges being faced by aircraft manufacturers are likely to constrain their production schedules. Accordingly, ICRA believes that capacity addition for the industry will only be gradual.

Republic: How is India's passenger volume likely to grow domestically and internationally in the next five years?

SB: The domestic air passenger traffic in India has grown at a healthy CAGR of 11 per cent over FY2011-20 to reach 141 million passengers in FY2020. In FY2021, due to the impact of Covid-19 and consequent travel restrictions, the domestic air passenger traffic fell by 62 per cent to 53 million and recovered to 85 million in FY2022 and further to 136 million in FY2023. As per ICRA`s estimate, the domestic air passenger traffic is expected to surpass pre-Covid levels in FY2024 and will be in the range of 150-155 million. For FY2023, international air passenger traffic for Indian carriers stood at 23.9 million, thereby improving from the pre-Covid (FY2020) levels of 22.7 million, although 8 per cent lower than the peak levels of 25.9 million of FY2019. For FY2024, ICRA estimates the international air passenger traffic for Indian carriers at 25-27 million.