Domestic Airlines To Double Fleet Amid Growing Aviation Sector: Jyotiraditya Scindia

The civil aviation sector in the country is witnessing the beginning of the growth phase, with the number of planes with domestic airlines increasing to 1,500 from 720 at present, said Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday.

The civil aviation sector is contributing to the rise of the economic power of India, he said, highlighting the aircraft orders placed by airlines, including Air India.

"India is aiming high... This is the beginning of the growth phase (of civil aviation sector)," the minister said ahead of the inauguration of the fourth runway and the Eastern Cross Taxiways (ECT) at the Delhi airport.

Scindia said that he has asked DIAL, the Delhi airport operator, to have the fourth terminal by October this year.

G M Rao, Group Chairman of GMR Group, said the ECT and the fourth runway will help enhance operational efficiency and increase capacity. He was speaking at the inauguration of the fourth runway and the ECT at the airport.

Rising aircraft demand in India

Airbus orders in June surged, led by record demand from India, with the European aircraft manufacturer getting a total of 1,044 net orders in the first half of the year.

Airbus booked orders for 500 jets from IndiGo and 250 jets from Air India that were announced at last month's Paris Airshow.

Airlines' efforts to keep pace with the world's fastest-growing aviation market, serving the largest population, have sent industry records tumbling even though manufacturers are struggling to meet output goals due to supply chain snags.

Airbus gross orders before cancellations stood at 1,080 aircraft in the first half. Airbus said it had delivered 316 jets during the period, confirming a Reuters report.

IndiGo's record order

IndiGo ordered a record 500 jets from Airbus on the opening day of the Paris Airshow last month. The deal comprising multibillion-dollar narrowbody aircraft is the largest ever in volume, bigger than Air India's provisional purchase of 470 jets earlier this year amid the carriers' brace for a sharp rise in regional travel demand.

