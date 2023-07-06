June Auto Sales Rise By 10%: Auto Industry Body, FADA

Domestic automobile retail sales experienced a notable growth of 10 per cent in June, driven by increased sales across various segments, including two-wheelers and passenger vehicles, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) report stated on Thursday.

The total retail sales of automobiles last month reached 18,63,868 units, marking a significant rise from 17,01,105 units reported during the same period last year.

Specifically, retail sales of passenger vehicles witnessed a 5 per cent surge, with 2,95,299 units sold in comparison to 2,81,811 units in June 2022. Two-wheeler sales also reached 13,10,186 units, demonstrating a rise of 7 per cent, as opposed to 12,27,149 units sold in the corresponding month of the previous year.

Three-wheeler sales skyrocket

Three-wheeler sales showcased a substantial surge of 75 per cent, with 86,511 units sold in comparison to 49,299 units in June 2022. Similarly, tractor retail sales witnessed a significant year-on-year jump of 45 per cent, totalling 98,660 units. However, commercial vehicle sales observed a marginal increase, with 73,212 units sold as compared to 72,894 units in the previous June.

Manish Raj Singhania, President, FADA highlighted that although there was a 10 per cent year-on-year growth, the auto retail sector faced an 8 per cent month-on-month decline, indicating a short-term deceleration in sales.

"Despite some short-term contraction, India's growth narrative remains resilient. The month of June registered all-time highs for three-wheeler, passenger vehicle and tractor segments when compared to all the previous June months," he said.

Regarding passenger vehicles, Singhania noted a mixed landscape characterised by varying demand, dynamic product portfolios, and fluctuating market sentiments. For two-wheelers, he mentioned supply constraints from certain Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), softer demand influenced by economic conditions, and higher costs of entry-level bikes as contributing factors to the sector's challenges.

Singhania added that despite the introduction of new models, festive promotions, and seasonal factors, these could not significantly boost sales. "A 12 per cent month-on-month drop was observed in two-wheeler sales, with electric vehicle sales witnessing a 56 per cent month-on-month decline, primarily due to the government reducing FAME subsidies," he added.

The commercial vehicle segment faced mixed dynamics influenced by inconsistent demand, supply issues, government policies, and external market factors, according to Singhania.

Singhania further expressed concerns about the delayed and uneven rainfall, which may result in reduced crop yields, shortened crop cycles, and delayed crop arrivals. This could potentially impact automobile sales, particularly in rural areas where weak agricultural seasons may lead to a decrease in disposable income, affecting the demand for two-wheelers and entry-level cars. "Yet, upcoming rains may potentially boost agricultural prospects, revive rural demand, and positively influence automotive sales. FADA hence remains cautiously optimistic for the near-term outlook," Singhania added.

The data for the vehicle retail report was collated by FADA from 1,351 out of 1,437 Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across the country.