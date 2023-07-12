Domestic Passenger Vehicle Wholesales Rose 2% In June, Driven By Soaring SUV Segment

Domestic passenger vehicle wholesales grew 2 per cent in the month of June, amid a surge in passenger vehicle sales, led by a booming SUV segment. Dispatches of passenger vehicles to dealers grew to 3,27,497 units in June 2023 from 3,20,985 units in June 2022, according to data from SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers).

Surge in passenger vehicle sales

As per data from FADA (Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations), retail sales for passenger vehicles rose 4.79 per cent to 2,95,299 units sold in June 2023, compared to 2,81,811 units sold in June 2022.

OEM wise Passenger Vehicle Market Share Data for the Month of June with YoY comparison.#FADARetail #ONOA #FADAResearch pic.twitter.com/CD8cpsusO6 — FADA (@FADA_India) July 6, 2023

Maruti Suzuki had the largest market share at 41.09 per cent, followed by Hyundai Motor India at 14.59 per cent, Tata Motors at 13.26 per cent, Mahindra and Mahindra at 10.18 per cent and Kia Motors at 5.67 per cent.

"The passenger vehicle segment faces a dichotomy of factors. While the launch of new models and potential rise in rural sales lend optimism, dealers navigate inventory pressures from OEMs and demand-supply mismatches, impacting profitability," said FADA.

"However, the anticipation of a boost from the upcoming festive season in end-August offers a hopeful outlook. The commercial vehicle sector contends with a balance of positive market sentiment and potential monsoon impacts, with demand spurred by infrastructural projects and improved financing options," it added.

Booming SUV segment

With the rise in demand for passenger vehicles, several automakers have launched, or are gearing up for launches in the mid-sized and compact SUV segments.

Last week, French automaker Renault said that it is planning to re-enter the mid-sized SUV segment in India and launch three new models by 2025. The company will come up with two internal combustion models and one electric vehicle by 2025.

Renault Kiger

Kia India launched its new compact SUV Seltos facelift earlier this month. The company is aiming to capture a 10 per cent market share in the overall domestic passenger vehicle segment.

Kia Seltos facelift

Honda has plans to launch five new SUVs by 2030 with the aim of reviving its fortunes in India. Last month, it launched its mid-sized SUV, Elevate.

Honda Elevate

Maruti Suzuki, which had the largest market share in passenger vehicle sales in June, launched the compact SUV Jimny in early June, in a bid for dominance in the segment. With the launch of Jimny, Maruti Suzuki expects the new car to play a role along with its other models such as Brezza, Fronx, and Grand Vitara.