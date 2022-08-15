Last Updated:

Domino's Responds To 'Mops Above Pizza Dough' Post; Says 'Will Take Appropriate Measures'

Domino's responded after a post showing mops and a toilet brush hanging above a Pizza dough tray went viral on social media raising concerns about hygiene.

Written By
Abhishek Raval
Domino's

Image: domino's_India, Shutterstock


World's largest Pizza chain, Domino's responded as a post, showing mops and a toilet brush hanging above a Pizza dough tray at one of its outlets in Bengaluru, went viral on social media thus raising concerns about hygiene. The company responded, “appropriate measures will be rolled out,” based on the findings after a thorough investigation. 

The company in a statement indicating tough action against the violators of the operating standards said, “We adhere to stringent world-class protocols for ensuring the highest standards of hygiene and food safety. We have zero tolerance for violations of these operating standards.”

Social media post showing the lapse by Domino’s   

A social media user posted a photo and a video showing Pizza dough trays lying beside a wall with mops and a toilet brush hanging above and touching the doughs.

Image: @domino's_India / Shutterstock

READ | Mumbai Police tells Swiggy, Zomato & Domino's to avert traffic violations during delivery
READ | Domino's data breach: Centre informs Delhi High Court about removal of compromised details
READ | Domino's responds to backlash over 'fish and chips pizza', says 'sorry for the trouble'
READ | Domino's Australia shares low-carb watermelon pizza, a user says 'this feels illegal'
READ | Domino's India tenders apology for 'Kashmir Solidarity' post; 'Utmost respect for India'
First Published:
COMMENT