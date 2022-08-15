Domino's Responds To 'Mops Above Pizza Dough' Post; Says 'Will Take Appropriate Measures'

World's largest Pizza chain, Domino's responded as a post, showing mops and a toilet brush hanging above a Pizza dough tray at one of its outlets in Bengaluru, went viral on social media thus raising concerns about hygiene. The company responded, “appropriate measures will be rolled out,” based on the findings after a thorough investigation.

The company in a statement indicating tough action against the violators of the operating standards said, “We adhere to stringent world-class protocols for ensuring the highest standards of hygiene and food safety. We have zero tolerance for violations of these operating standards.”

Social media post showing the lapse by Domino’s

A social media user posted a photo and a video showing Pizza dough trays lying beside a wall with mops and a toilet brush hanging above and touching the doughs.

Image: @domino's_India / Shutterstock