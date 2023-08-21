Donald Trump Warns Of Reciprocal Tax On India Citing High Import Tariffs

Donald Trump pledges reciprocal tax on India: Former US President Donald Trump has revisited the topic of high taxes imposed by India on certain American products, notably the iconic Harley-Davidson motorcycles. He has warned that he would enforce a reciprocal tax if he secures victory in the 2024 presidential elections.

During his initial presidential term, Trump labelled India as a "tariff king." In May 2019, he terminated India's preferential market access under the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP), alleging unequal and unreasonable market entry for the United States.

In an interview with Larry Kudlow of Fox Business News, Trump critiqued India's elevated tax rates. He highlighted India's substantial tariffs, particularly regarding Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

“The other thing I want to have is a matching tax where, if India charges us -- India is very big with tariffs. I mean, I saw it with Harley-Davidson. I was saying, how do you do in a place like India? Oh, no good sir. Why? They have 100 per cent and 150 per cent and 200 per cent tariffs,” said the former president.

He recounted the challenges faced by Harley-Davidson, where the tariffs on American motorcycles rendered them uncompetitive in India. In contrast, Indian motorbikes could enter the US market with no tax or tariff.

They want us to go over an build a plant: Donald Trump

Trump expressed frustration over India's reluctance to amend their stance and suggested that they urged the US to establish local manufacturing to avoid tariffs.

“So, I said, so they can sell their Indian motorbike. They actually make a bike, an Indian motorbike. They can sell that into our country with no tax, no tariff, but when you make a Harley, when you send it over there – because they were doing no business. I said, how come you don't do business with India? The tariff is so high that nobody wants it. But what they want us to do is, they want us to go over and build a plant, and then you have no tariff,” Trump said.

Retribution of tariffs

Discussing the issue, Trump pointed out the disparity in trade practices. He questioned the logic of not reciprocating if India imposes high tariffs on American goods. He emphasised his desire for "retribution," indicating that if India charges the US, then the US should charge India in return.

“They said, well, that's not good. That's not our deal, OK? That's not our deal. And I came down very hard on them. But India is very big. Brazil is very big on tariffs, I mean, very, very big. We had a couple of people, like the senator from a place called Pennsylvania that I love. But this guy was just horrendous. I said, let me ask you a question. If India is charging us 200 per cent, and we're charging them nothing for products, can we charge them 100 per cent? No, sir, that's not free trade. Can we charge them 50 per cent? No, sir. Twenty-five, 10, anything? No. I said, what the hell is wrong? There's something wrong. You know what I'm talking about,” he said.

The 77-year-old former president, who is currently dealing with legal cases, continues to lead the Republican presidential primaries and commands a majority of GOP votes in major national polls.

(With PTI inputs)