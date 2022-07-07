'Don't Go By Hearsay': Jet Airways CEO Advises On Aviation Safety Amid SpiceJet Fiasco

On Thursday, Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor highlighted the "uninformed drivel" that is being circulated on social media in the matter related to aviation safety and glitches and termed it 'astounding'. He requested the people to not go blindly by the information and urged them to seek expert opinions before coming to any conclusion. "Don't go by hearsay," he said. The Jet Airways CEO's remark came after a series of technical faults involving SpiceJet airlines were noticed in the past few weeks.

Taking to Twitter, the Jet Airways CEO wrote, "The amount of uninformed drivel I have seen on social media in the last 24 hours on matters relating to aviation safety and glitches, is astounding. Genuine issues and non-issues conflated and given equal coverage. Folks, please seek out informed, expert opinions. Don't go by hearsay".

SpiceJet's under scanner after eight incidents in three weeks

In the last 18 days, SpiceJet aircraft have faced eight incidents of safety issues that range from a cracked windshield to smoke in the cabin. The Airline company has now come under heavy scrutiny as its aeroplanes have encountered glitches every other day which has prompted the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to issue a show-cause notice.

In a response to DGCA, the air carrier responded, "We'll be responding within a specified time period & are committed to ensuring a safe operation for our passengers and crew. We are an IATA-IOSA-certified airline. All our aircraft were audited a month ago by the regulator and found to be safe. SpiceJet successfully completed the audit programme for recertification in Oct 2021. We've been regularly audited by DGCA. All flights of SpiceJet are conducted in compliance with applicable regulations of DGCA Civil Aviation Regulations on the subject," the air carrier added.

Amid the controversy, SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh said, "We will work with them (DGCA) to ensure that if they feel that there are any gaps at all in our system, we will address them. There is nothing more important than safety. A lot of these incidents that are being reported are relatively minor in nature and happen to every airline. This is nothing unique. We have to be doubly careful. We will rigorously inspect aircraft when they leave for a flight, which we already do, but we will strengthen the inspection."

