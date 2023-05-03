Dosti Realty Renowned Mumbai Developer Announces Foray Into The Pune Market

• One of the top developers in Mumbai known for Aesthetics, Innovation, Quality, Timely Delivery, Trust, and Transparency • New launch Near Magarpatta City Dosti Realty, one of the finest real estate developers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region with a proven track record of creating elevated living spaces, is proud to announce its entry into the Pune real estate market with a path-breaking project worth around 1100 CR+ Near Magarpatta City. With over 40 years of experience in the construction business, Dosti Realty has established a reputation for delivering quality projects that cater to the needs of its customers. The company has experience in various development types, be it Residential, Retail, IT Parks, Education, etc. and it is known for its commitment to Aesthetics, Innovation, Quality, Timely Delivery, Trust, and Transparency values that have built lasting relationships. The Dosti Realty completed portfolio comprises over 11.70 million sq. ft., and the company is currently constructing around 14 mn. sq. ft. across Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune. Having delivered over 129 properties and providing homes for more than 15,800 families Dosti Realty is set to expand its presence across.

Dosti Realty’s expansion into the Pune market is part of its vision, to fulfil a home buyer’s aspiration of owning their dream homes at value for money prices. The Pune real estate market marks a significant step forward for the company, which plans to bring its expertise and commitment to quality to Pune and deliver residential projects aptly suited to individual budgets and preferences. Dosti Realty's commitment to sustainable development practices and customer satisfaction has made it a trusted name in the real estate sector in Mumbai and Thane, and it aims to replicate the same success in Pune.

Dosti has always been known for transformation. It transformed Antop Hill Wadala into New Wadala a premier destination with the development of Dosti Acres in 2002. Dosti Realty was also one of the first developers in Mumbai to start the Society Club House Culture in 2005 in its project Dosti Acres – New Wadala which offered world-class amenities, facilities, and even guest rooms. With Dosti Flamingos – Parel in 2005, given the view of the Harbour Sea and Flamingos, the project showcased a motif of Flamingos as a theme with several sculptures of Flamingos across the project which was another industry first in those days. Even the Thane skyline has been transformed with its large-scale developments like Dosti Vihar, Dosti Imperia, etc as well as Shil Thane with the large planned complex like Dosti Planet North and the Dosti Foundation School – the 1st ICSE school in that location.

Under the able and effective leadership of Mr. Deepak Goradia, Chairman and Managing Director of Dosti Realty, the company has an established reputation for providing luxury and comfort to all sectors of society. Mr. Goradia’s keen business acumen, ideas, strategies, and leadership have led to the rapid business growth of the organization. Creating innovative and quality living spaces has been an unwavering focus for the organization. With each project, they bring forth a new level of innovation and excellence that is truly remarkable. In Mumbai, Dosti Realty's signature style is fully displayed with prestigious projects like Dosti Eastern Bay a luxury project in Wadala which has some of the best technology and consultants working on it leading to record-breaking speed of construction, Dosti Mezzo 22 is another niche product in the heart of Sion, and Dosti Oro 67 in Kandivali (W). Each of these projects showcases elegance, luxury, and sophistication that sets Dosti Realty apart from the competition.

In the serene environs of Thane and beyond, Dosti West County in Balkum a large-scale development showcases the planning expertise of the company. Till date, Dosti West County has sold over 2900 units of which 1000+ families have already started residing there. Besides this, the company has another large-scale project Dosti Greater Thane in Kalher, where they have sold 2300 + units till date. Other projects include Dosti Planet North one of the first planned developments in the Shil Thane region. And the most recent launch is Dosti Eden in Brahmand, a luxury project in the heart of Thane (W).

Mr. Deepak Goradia, Chairman and Managing Director of Dosti Realty, said, “We are excited to announce our entry into the Pune real estate market. With our experience and commitment to quality, we aim to deliver residential projects that will redefine the standards of luxury living in Pune. We look forward to building lasting relationships with our customers in Pune and delivering quality projects that cater to their needs.” Pune, with its vast potential for growth and development, and Dosti Realty, with their industry expertise and experience, are well-positioned to make a mark in the city's thriving real estate sector, where IT and manufacturing industries are driving demand for residential and commercial properties. After a successful launch, Dosti Realty will eye more opportunities in Pune.

