Double Whammy For IT Industry, Job Cuts Aside, Hiring Too Likely To Slow Down Warn Experts

Why you are reading this: India's information technology sector provides employment to millions of youth in the country starting from young engineering graduates who pass out from colleges every year and experts have warned of slow down in hiring in IT sector.

3 things you need to know:

Indian IT companies embarked upon a hiring spree after lockdowns were announced as businesses across the world rushed to digitise their operations

Inflation and high interest rates led to companies cutting down on their digital and discretionary spending

Attrition at the country's second largest IT company Infosys jumped to 27.7 per cent in Q4FY22

After two consecutive years of hiring and promotions rolled out by the Indian information technology companies, the experts are sounding a word of caution that hiring by IT companies is likely to slow down amid fears of economic recession in the United States and Europe, which are the largest markets of Indian IT companies.

Indian IT companies embarked upon a hiring spree after lockdowns were announced to curb the spread of Covid-19 as businesses across the world rushed to digitise their operations. That led to very high demand for adoption of cloud computing and digital solutions which meant large number of orders for Indian IT companies and high demand for IT professionals.

At the peak of pandemic, while many industries were scrambling to go digital, IT companies were getting a lot of orders and to fulfill that demand, IT companies offered lucrative offers to hire and retain employees which led to spike in attrition for IT companies.

Attrition at the country's second largest IT company Infosys jumped to 27.7 per cent and attrition for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rose to 17.4 per cent at the end of March quarter in financial year 2022. While both the companies reported spiked in inflation but they also reported highest ever revenue growth. TCS reported highest ever order book with total contract value (TCV) of $11.3 billion in Q4 FY22 and also reported highest ever incremental revenue in a year: $3.533 billion. Infosys in financial year 2021-22 delivered $16.3 billion in revenues with the highest annual growth in the last decade of 19.7 per cent in constant currency with a robust operating margin of 23.0 per cent.

The job rush in the aftermath of pandemic was such that in IT industry reports of moonlighting surfaced wherein employees would often take up jobs at rival organisation and availed perks like work from home, four-day work week among other benefits provided to them.

But that did not last long. The fortunes for IT employees changed with Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year. Subsequent imposition of sanctions on Russia meant disruption in supply chains for everything from cooking oil to wheat to crude oil and the resultant inflation, which spiked to highest in over four decades, led to central banks in US, UK and Europe to hike interest rates at a pace never seen in many decades thus turning the interest rate cycle on its head.

Inflation and high interest rates led to companies cutting down on their digital and discretionary spending and that led to layoffs by tech companies. In 2022, 1,058 tech companies laid off 1,64,709 employees and so far this year 768 tech firms have sacked 2,06,136 employees, according to layoff tracker Layoffs.fyi.

Brace for slower hiring in IT sector

Analysts have warned about slow down in hiring by IT companies as the industry is flushed with freshers which the companies hired in the past four quarters.

“Hiring is likely to remain subdued currently as there is slowdown in the industry because macro economic indicators in the US are not doing well and in past companies had hired a lot of freshers,” an IT sector expert who wished not to be named told Republic World over phone.

“Because of demand slowdown and freshers already hired they do not need to hire more because they already have bench strength and that is why there will be a hiring slowdown,” he said.

The expert added that the rush of jobs in IT sector which was witnessed during the onset of pandemic is unlikely to happen in IT industry in near term.