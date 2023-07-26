Dr Reddy's Beats Q1 Profit Estimates On Strong North America, Russia Sales

Pharma company Dr Reddy's Laboratories reported a bigger-than-expected 18 per cent rise in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, boosted by strong sales at its mainstay generic drugs business in North America and Russia.

The company's consolidated profit rose to Rs 1,403 crore ($171.09 million), from Rs 1,188 crore last year.

Analysts, on average, expected a profit of Rs 1,028 crore, according to Refinitiv data.

Dr Reddy's consolidated revenue jumped 29 per cent to Rs 6,738 crore. Revenue from its generic business in North America, its biggest market in the global generics segment, surged 79 per cent backed by new product launches.

In India, however, revenue from the generic drugs business fell 14 per cent.

Expansion

Dr Reddy's launched a total of 25 products in the last financial year, including Lenalidomide, a generic version of cancer drug Remilivid and Sorafenib.

Six new products were launched in the United States, during the quarter, the company said in a statement.

Quarterly revenue was boosted by Lenalidomide sales and revenue growth of 75 per cent in Russia, compared to last year, the company added.

Earlier in the day, its peer Cipla Ltd posted a 45 per cent rise in its first-quarter profit.

Dr Reddy's shares closed 0.93 per cent higher ahead of results, compared with a 0.66 per cent climb in the Nifty Pharma index .