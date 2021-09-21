Dr Sanjiv Goenka Receives Prestigious AIMA Business Leader Of The Year Award

Dr Sanjiv Goenka, Chairperson of RP Sanjiv Goenka Group has received the highest accolade for his business management skills, as the All India Management Association (AIMA) has bestowed him with the Business Leader of the Year Award.

On receiving one of the highest honours, Dr Goenka told Republic Media Network, “It is a real honour and a great privilege to get this award. AIMA Managing India Awards has become an Institution and is very special."

Business Marvel Sanjiv Goenka is the founder and chairman of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, also known as the RPSG Group. The established company is based in Kolkata, West Bengal, and is an Indian industrial and services conglomerate. It was started on July 13, 2011, by Sanjiv Goenka and his younger brother, Rama Prasad Goenka.



The Group's operations include electricity and energy, carbon black production, retail, IT-enabled services, FMCG, media and entertainment, infrastructure, and education, with a total asset base of $6 billion and revenue of $4 billion.

In 1979, Rama Prasad Goenka founded RPG Enterprises, which included Phillips Carbon Black, Asian Cables, Agarpara Jute, and Murphy India. CEAT Tyres India was purchased by the group in 1981. In 1982, KEC International was purchased. Gramophone Company of India Ltd, currently known as Saregama, was bought by it in 1986. The tea and rubber estates of Harrisons Malayalam were purchased by the group in 1988. Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC Limited), Raychem Technologies, and Spencer's were all purchased the next year. Harsh Goenka and Sanjiv Goenka, Rama Prasad Goenka's sons, separated the Group's operations in 2010.

All India Management Association

The All India Management Association (AIMA) is the Indian management profession's national apex body. AIMA is a non-profit, non-lobbying organisation dedicated to advancing the cause of management in India by collaborating with industry, government, academia, and students.

Through 67 Local Management Organisations associated with AIMA, it has a membership base of over 38000 members, including close to 6000 corporate/institutional members, and is represented on a variety of policy-making bodies of the Government of India and national associations. Established in 1957, AIMA has contributed immensely to the enhancement of management capability in the country over the years. AIMA offers various services in the areas of testing, distance education, skill development & training, research, publications, executive education and management development programmes. AIMA also brings to the Indian managers, the best management practices and techniques through numerous foreign collaborations with professional bodies and institutions.



