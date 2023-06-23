DRDO, L&T Sign Contract To Develop Indigenous AIP System For Indian Navy Submarines

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) have signed a contract for developing two Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) system modules for Kalvari Class of Submarines of the Indian Navy.

The modules are indigenously developed by Naval Materials Research Laboratory (NMRL) of DRDO with L&T as the industry partner. They are the core of a fuel cell based AIP System. The Energy Modules (EMs) consisting of fuel cells produce the required power, with on-board Hydrogen generation. L&T is the recipient of Transfer of Technology (ToT) for the DRDO developed AIP System.

The technology of indigenous AIP system generates hydrogen on demand, eliminating the need for carrying hydrogen on board. Carrying hydrogen is one of the major safety concerns for a submarine. The fuel cell based submarine AIP technology is critical for increasing the endurance of conventional submarines. The technology is environment friendly as the by-product of the reaction is non-polluted water which can be released into the oceans.

“We are proud to be the longest serving development partner to DRDO across programs in multiple domains. L&T is privileged to be associated with accomplishing the dream of realising an indigenous AIP system and mark India‘s joining a select group of few nations who have developed the requisite technology . Our commitment to nation-building continues to be as strong as ever and establishes yet another milestone in our journey to fulfil India’s aspirations to become Atmanirbhar in critical technologies," said Arun Ramchandani, Executive Vice president at L&T Defence.

The manufacturing, integration and factory acceptance trials of the EM's will be done in L&T’s AM Naik Heavy Engineering Complex at Surat. The EM's will be supplied for integration into AIP Plug that will be added into the submarine.